COLOMBO Dec 4 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up to
a more than five-week high on Wednesday, helped by bond buying
from foreigners and high inward remittances from expatriates for
their families ahead of Christmas and the New Year, dealers
said.
The spot rupee closed at 130.83/88 per dollar, its
highest since Oct. 25 and slightly firmer than Tuesday's
130.85/95. It has gained nearly 0.3 percent in four straight
sessions.
Dealers said remittances and foreign buying in rupee bonds
aided the gains.
Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Tuesday
that the rupee was seen steady at current levels with most
inflows being remittances.
Cabraal had told Reuters earlier that the central bank would
intervene to keep the rupee stable if there was excess
volatility after it hit a seven-week low on importer dollar
demand despite intervention by state banks.
The rupee has gained 3.32 percent since it hit a record low
of 135.20 on Aug. 28.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)