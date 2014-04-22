By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, April 22
LONDON, April 22 Sterling hit its highest
against the euro since late February on Tuesday, helped by the
latest round of that corporate asset sales that have supported
the pound this year.
Britain runs a substantial current account deficit but has
been able to fund it with the help of inflows into gilts and
other UK-based securities, allowing the pound to move higher
over the past year.
Capital from Vodafone's sale of its main U.S. business were
cited as a major reason sterling gained in the first quarter of
2014. Cash flowing to Glaxo Smithkline from a deal with Swiss
drugmaker Novartis are minimal by comparison but
underline the benefits Britain may see from a surge in mergers
and acquisitions.
"The big picture here is that the pound has been performing
very strongly," said Steven Saywell, global head of FX strategy
at BNP Paribas in London. "It is one of our top trades going
forward, although we would tend to veer away from it against the
dollar in favour of trading it against the euro and other
crosses."
The pound rose 0.2 percent against the euro to 82.09 pence.
At $1.6826, it was also higher than it had been at the close of
U.S. trading before the long Easter weekend.
It repeatedly fell back from this year's highs around
$1.3840, however. Dealers said that underlined how rhetoric from
policymakers has made it unlikely the euro, and hence the pound,
will gain against the dollar.
"M&A is one of the supporters of the pound today, although
the market in general is quite listless and cable (the pound
against the dollar) does seem to be running out of steam," said
Graham Davidson, a trader with NAB in London.
After a 10 percent surge over 12 months on a trade-weighted
basis, the pound had stalled in the past six weeks as doubts
over the structure of improving economic growth crept in.
Some analysts said more signs of improvement will be
difficult to come by in this week's March retail sales numbers,
which will struggle to match highs from the turn of the year.
"Despite much better weather with the later Easter this
year, it is reported that high street footfall fell by over 10
percent on Easter Sunday compared to last year," South African
bank Investec wrote in a note to clients.
"The pound is likely to remain range-bound in the current
environment but will be sensitive to breaks above 1.6870 and
1.2240 against the dollar and euro respectively, to potentially
trigger the next leg of the pound rally."
Expectations that an improving economy will prompt the Bank
of England to raise interest rates in the first half of next
year have been at the centre of the pound's gains. BoE minutes
on Wednesday will also provide the latest food for thought on
whether the bank is really likely to deliver before general
elections next May.
