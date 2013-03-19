* Options bias points to further sterling weakness
* Recovery seen challenged by any change to BoE policy remit
* Some hedge funds bet sterling hits $1.45 in three months
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 19 Sterling is set to resume its
fall against the dollar, options market prices indicate, with a
possible change in the Bank of England's policy remit in this
week's British budget likely to hasten a drop to four-year lows.
Britain's pound is the worst performing major currency after
the yen this year, coming under relentless selling pressure. It
has lost 7 percent against the dollar and 5.5 percent versus the
euro on risks of a triple-dip recession in Britain and prospects
of further monetary easing.
Investor demand for options betting on the pound rising or
falling against the dollar, as measured by the one-month risk
reversals, shows the strongest preference for
sterling weakness since last July.
"The risk reversals are pointing at more bearishness for
sterling/dollar," said Olivier Korber, an options strategist at
Societe Generale. "Lower growth forecasts would prompt the BoE
to ease monetary policy."
Traders cite steady demand from hedge funds for options that
would make money if sterling fell to $1.45 within three months.
Most banks' have their year-end forecasts even lower.
True, sterling has picked up slightly since hitting a
33-month low of $1.4832 last week. Traders cite some demand for
one-week options that bet the pound will rise to $1.53
from a few investors, from around $1.5120 on Tuesday.
But analysts say that with Britain struggling with near-
zero growth and facing more spending cuts, any such gains would
be fleeting and an opportunity to sell the pound.
Against this gloomy background, sterling is expected to lag
currencies of countries whose economies are recovering, such as
the United States.
Under pressure to kick-start the UK economy, speculation is
swirling that Finance Minister George Osborne will announce with
Wednesday's budget a review of the central bank's remit to give
it more leeway on inflation targeting. That will allow the BoE
more scope for further easing despite higher inflation.
"With the UK government set to announce a review, the risks
are rising again that sterling depreciates further this year
especially against the dollar," said Mansoor Mohiuddin, head of
FX strategy at UBS. He has a year-end forecast for $1.41, a
level last seen in March 2009 and not far from a $1.35 low
struck during the global financial crisis.
PROFITS
Sterling's mini-recovery last week coincided with a rise in
speculators' bets against the currency to their highest since
late 2011. With such extreme positioning, some took profit,
pushing sterling higher.
Expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will stick with an
ultra-loose monetary policy at a policy meeting this week this
week that could pull the dollar lower have also helped sterling.
Finally, BoE Governor Mervyn King who had advocated a weaker
pound to boost exports, did an about-face last week and said the
currency's sharp drop had left it fairly valued.
A catalyst for further sterling gains could come from the
minutes, due on Wednesday, of the BoE's latest policy meeting.
If fewer policymakers voted for more asset-buying easing
measures, on concern that a weaker pound drives up inflation
through more expensive imports, sterling could rise.
A rise to $1.53 would see those investors who bought options
on it reaching that level make money.
"This demand is only from a handful of short-term investors.
It does not signal a turnaround in sterling," said a chief
options trader at a European bank in London. "The budget is
unlikely to change the bias for more weakness."
FUNDAMENTAL PROBLEMS
Analysts said investors were more willing to express an
unfavourable view about Britain by selling sterling against the
dollar rather than the euro. Prospects of recession in the euro
zone and concern about contagion from Cyprus would weigh on the
single currency, they said.
While interest rate differentials between two-year German
Bunds and UK government bonds, considered
more sensitive to changes in monetary policy, have moved against
the former since February, spreads between U.S. two-year bonds
and their UK counterparts have widened to their
highest since early November in favour of dollar assets.
"Fundamentally we see no reason to buy sterling," said
Howard Jones, an advisor at money managers RMG Wealth Management
and for whom the dollar is buy. "For medium-to-long-term
investors, any rise in sterling to the mid-$1.50 is a sell."
On Monday, Morgan Stanley downgraded its sterling forecasts,
warning about a potent mix of lower growth and higher inflation.
"Rising inflation expectations leave the UK with the most
negative real yield in the G-10, undermining sterling. We have
taken our forecast down to $1.43 for end-2013 and 1.41 for
end-2014."
It earlier had a forecast of $1.60 and $1.45 respectively.