* Sterling stays near four-week high vs euro

* Euro vulnerable before EU summit

* Strong UK retail sales offset by worries about more QE

By Michelle Chen

LONDON, June 27 Sterling held near a four-week high against the euro on Wednesday, with investors skeptical any concrete measures would emerge from this week's European Union summit and seeking alternatives to the vulnerable common currency.

The pound also brushed aside a surprisingly strong retail sales survey as market players were wary of taking positions before the two-day summit which begins on Thursday.

A move towards common euro zone bonds - seen by some economists as key to securing the future of the euro - looked unlikely after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted saying Europe would not share total debt liability "as long as I live".

However, traders said investors were reluctant to sell the euro aggressively in case any progress is made in tackling the debt crisis at the summit.

The euro was up 0.2 percent against the pound at 80.05 pence, just above Tuesday's four-week low of 79.85 pence.

"The focus is now away from the UK to the EU summit," said Paul Robinson, a currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

He added that the euro would have to break through solid support around 80 pence before any move down towards 78 pence.

Most analysts expect the euro will soon fall towards the 3-1/2 year low of 79.50 pence hit last month, with the pound benefiting as investors shun the common currency.

Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro, said he expected the euro to drop below 75 pence in the second half of this year.

The pound fell 0.4 percent against the dollar to $1.5575 as caution before the summit supported the safe-haven U.S. currency. More losses could see it target last week's low of $1.5539.

QE PROSPECTS

British retail sales rose at their fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in June as Britons splashed out for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, a survey by the Confederation of British Industry showed on Wednesday.

But, despite the survey, investors remain preoccupied with the potential for more monetary easing in the UK, as hinted at by Bank of England governor Mervyn King on Tuesday.

"The lesser economic data from the UK have been discounted at present because they are unlikely to change the BoE's view," said Alex Lawson, a senior broker at Moneycorp.

King said Britain's economic outlook had worsened markedly due to a deepening euro zone crisis, reinforcing expectations that policymakers will opt to expand asset purchases, possibly as soon as July.

With the market focused on events in the euro zone, the pound has so far largely shrugged off the prospect of more QE. However, some analysts warned it could become vulnerable in the coming weeks against currencies other than the euro, given concerns about the UK economy's close ties to the currency bloc.

"The close financial and real economy links between the UK and the euro zone suggest that further escalation of the debt crisis and even a potential break-up of the currency bloc will fuel investor demand for safe-haven currencies like the dollar and the yen rather than sterling," Citi analyst Valentin Marinov said in a note to clients. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)