* Sterling falls vs dollar after UK services PMI disappoints

* Most investors expect BoE to hold fire at Thursday's meeting

* Euro zone crisis, U.S. elections to dictate currency moves

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON Nov 5, Sterling retreated from a one-month high against the euro and fell versus the dollar on Monday after lower-than-expected UK service sector growth suggested underlying weakness in the economy.

A purchasing managers' survey showed Britain's dominant services sector expanded last month at its slowest pace in almost two years. The PMI came in at 50.6 against analysts' forecasts of 52, but still signalled an expansion.

In contrast recent data has shown euro zone manufacturing and services activity shrinking, a factor that is likely to offer solid support to the pound against a struggling euro.

Earlier the euro had fallen broadly on fresh doubts about whether Greece can pass crucial labour reforms for it to receive more financial aid.

The euro was flat on the day at 80.05 pence, recovering from a low of 79.86 pence, its lowest since Oct 2. Near-term resistance is at its 55-day moving average of 80.12 pence while offers are cited above 80.30/40.

"The services data has knocked the wind out of the sails of sterling a little, but it is likely the upside is going to continue," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

He expected the euro's gains against sterling to be capped around 80.25 pence in the short term as underlying risks in Europe are more pronounced.

BoE QE, U.S. ELECTION

Against the buoyant dollar, the pound fell 0.4 percent to $1.5962, with traders citing UK exporters' bids at$1.5980 and support at $1.5935 - the low struck on Oct. 24. Stop-loss sell orders are cited below $1.5930 with some traders targeting a drop to $1.5914, the low struck on Oct. 23.

Chartists said that having fallen below the 55-day moving average of $1.6046, sterling could decline to $1.5853, its 100-day moving average.

The weaker-than-expected services data could strengthen the case for more asset purchases known as quantitative easing (QE) from the Bank of England. That could weigh on sterling as more QE usually hurts a currency because it increases the supply.

UK factory output data is due on Tuesday and if data were to disappoint, expectations for the BoE to print more money will grow.

The BoE will announce its decision on Thursday and most analysts expect it to keep its asset purchase programme unchanged until early 2013. It is also expected to keep interest rates on hold on Thursday.

"We are now of the view that (better-than-expected) third-quarter GDP data has bought the BoE a little bit more time and they will probably hold fire for now," said Christian Lawrence, currency strategist at Rabobank.

"It is really going to take a decent breakaway from the 80 handle in euro/sterling and $1.60 level in sterling to really signal the next move and ahead of the BoE meeting that is unlikely to happen."

Uncertainty surrounding the likelihood of more easing by the BoE is likely to check sharp gains in the pound before Thursday's meeting, traders said.

Tuesday's U.S. election, in which incumbent Barack Obama and Republican Mitt Romney are neck and neck in the polls, is also dictating sterling's moves against the dollar.

Uncertainty around it has encouraged safe-haven flows into the U.S. currency, pushing it higher against sterling.