* UK inflation slightly above expectations in July

* Sterling rises, though data impact seen limited

* BoE focus on demand side of economy which may require more QE

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 16 Sterling rose on Tuesday, hitting a one-week high versus the dollar, as data showed inflation rose slightly more than expected in July, reducing the risk of more quantitative easing by the Bank of England.

But with the UK economy fragile and UK interest rates still expected to stay at record low levels for a prolonged period, the pound's gains were limited, with analysts expecting it to stay within its recent ranges against the euro and dollar.

Annual inflation in Britain ticked up a little more than forecast in July to 4.4 percent, leaving open the possibility of a rise above 5 percent later this year which could prove a major obstacle to further easing measures.

Attention on Wednesday will turn to the release of the minutes to the BoE meeting earlier this month. Analysts said the firmer inflation data could mean the minutes may not be as dovish as some traders had been positioning for in the wake of last week's downbeat BoE quarterly inflation report.

"The BoE inflation report rekindled talk of more QE and today's inflation data is why there has been a bit of a correction in sterling, but it's not a massive move," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, currency strategist at JP Morgan Private Bank.

She said she would advise a "buy on dips" strategy for sterling versus both the euro and the dollar.

Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.15 percent at $1.6412, having hit a one-week high of $1.6428 to leave it in sight of the Aug. 8 peak of $1.6478.

The gains took the pound above pivotal resistance at $1.6378, the 61.8 percent retracement of sterling's April to July sell-off.

The euro was down 0.45 percent at 87.71 pence , holding below its 100-day moving average at 88.21 pence. However, it was expected to remain above support at its 200-day moving average -- currently at 86.67 pence -- and the early August low of 86.44 pence.

Technical analysts said the outlook for euro/sterling was negative while below the 55-day moving average at 88.37 and this month's high of 88.86.

ECONOMY WORRIES

Another inflation reading well above the BoE's 2.0 percent target warranted another letter of explanation from BoE Governor Mervyn King to finance minister George Osborne, in which he repeated his view that the euro zone crisis was a major risk for Britain.

A weak economy is expected to mean interest rates are kept on hold until the end of 2012. The BoE forecasts inflation will hit 5 percent later this year before falling back below its 2 percent target within the next two years.

"The data isn't far from expectations and BoE policy is not influenced by inflation at present. There's no reason to expect a rate hike from these numbers," said Adrian Schmidt, currency analyst at Lloyds Banking Group, who said sterling looked to be in a range for now.

Analysts say the BoE's main focus remains on the demand side of the economy after recent soft activity data pointed to continued weakness in the economy which may warrant further quantitative easing despite the current high rate of inflation.

"Despite the high likelihood of a five-percent-plus inflation rate in the next couple of months, the BoE will not be responding given the weakness in the economy and financial market nervousness," said James Knightley, economist at ING Financial Markets. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)