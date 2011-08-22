(Updates prices)
* Sterling stays supported due to euro zone worries
* But fundamentals still shaky, seen limiting gains
* CBI surveys on manufacturing, services in focus
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 22 Sterling was steady against the
dollar on Monday and was seen staying near recent peaks as
investors seeking refuge from turbulence in financial markets
and the euro zone debt crisis eyed the UK's slightly better
fiscal position.
But analysts said the pound's scope for gains may be limited
given wariness that upcoming data may highlight the fragility of
the UK economy.
Confederation of British Industry surveys on Tuesday and
Thursday will indicate how the manufacturing and services
sectors have fared in August.
The pound was steady versus the dollar at $1.6443 ,
with charts showing support at its 100-day moving average around
$1.6292. Traders cited stop-loss orders at $1.6540 and $1.6620,
just above Friday's 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618.
"Sterling is seen as a semi-safe haven, it is perceived by
investors as the path of least policy resistance," said Adam
Myers, FX strategist at Credit Agricole, who said he expected
sterling to reach $1.7000 within a month.
"The UK has its own independent currency and the government
is perceived to be doing something fiscally austere. It's a
haven while there is global asset market turmoil and a lack of
solution to the European debt situation."
The euro was flat against the pound at 87.44 pence
, with downside stops cited at 86.70 pence.
Late last week, the euro dropped briefly below its 200-day
moving average -- now at 86.72 pence -- but it has since
recovered. Technical analysts say a close below that level could
signal further falls.
"Momentum looks to be building for a downside break in
EUR/GBP out of its 86.00-91.00 pence range. Directionally this
would be in line with our 84.00 pence forecast but ahead of our
12-month timescale," ING currency strategist Tom Levinson said
in a note to clients.
Risks to this would be if expectations that the Bank of
England may do more quantitative easing gather pace, he added.
Investors view the pound as undervalued compared to many
other G-10 currencies, particularly against the euro.
Positioning data showed currency speculators increased short
positions in sterling versus the dollar in the week ending Aug
16, suggesting the pound has room to rise further if speculators
unwind those positions.
FRAGILE
Despite sterling's recent strong gains, some analysts warned
UK economic fundamentals remained shaky.
"Short-term I don't see a significant break-out for
sterling. Above $1.65 against the dollar is probably still a
sell," said Steve Barrow, currency strategist at Standard Bank,
although he sees the pound gaining over the longer term.
One London-based trader said market players saw the pound as
the "least ugly" G-10 currency rather than an attractive
investment in its own right.
Recent data suggests the UK economy is stagnating, although
it is holding up better than the United States where a poor
factory activity gauge last week prompted some to warn the
economy risked slipping into another recession.
Later in the week attention will focus on the second
estimate of second quarter GDP due on Friday, which is expected
to confirm the economy grew by a lacklustre 0.2 percent.
"Sterling is not rallying of its own accord, it's rallying
because of the deteriorating growth outlook elsewhere," said Lee
Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)