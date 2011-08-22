(Updates prices)

LONDON, Aug 22 Sterling was steady against the dollar on Monday and was seen staying near recent peaks as investors seeking refuge from turbulence in financial markets and the euro zone debt crisis eyed the UK's slightly better fiscal position.

But analysts said the pound's scope for gains may be limited given wariness that upcoming data may highlight the fragility of the UK economy.

Confederation of British Industry surveys on Tuesday and Thursday will indicate how the manufacturing and services sectors have fared in August.

The pound was steady versus the dollar at $1.6443 , with charts showing support at its 100-day moving average around $1.6292. Traders cited stop-loss orders at $1.6540 and $1.6620, just above Friday's 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618.

"Sterling is seen as a semi-safe haven, it is perceived by investors as the path of least policy resistance," said Adam Myers, FX strategist at Credit Agricole, who said he expected sterling to reach $1.7000 within a month.

"The UK has its own independent currency and the government is perceived to be doing something fiscally austere. It's a haven while there is global asset market turmoil and a lack of solution to the European debt situation."

The euro was flat against the pound at 87.44 pence , with downside stops cited at 86.70 pence.

Late last week, the euro dropped briefly below its 200-day moving average -- now at 86.72 pence -- but it has since recovered. Technical analysts say a close below that level could signal further falls.

"Momentum looks to be building for a downside break in EUR/GBP out of its 86.00-91.00 pence range. Directionally this would be in line with our 84.00 pence forecast but ahead of our 12-month timescale," ING currency strategist Tom Levinson said in a note to clients.

Risks to this would be if expectations that the Bank of England may do more quantitative easing gather pace, he added.

Investors view the pound as undervalued compared to many other G-10 currencies, particularly against the euro.

Positioning data showed currency speculators increased short positions in sterling versus the dollar in the week ending Aug 16, suggesting the pound has room to rise further if speculators unwind those positions.

FRAGILE

Despite sterling's recent strong gains, some analysts warned UK economic fundamentals remained shaky.

"Short-term I don't see a significant break-out for sterling. Above $1.65 against the dollar is probably still a sell," said Steve Barrow, currency strategist at Standard Bank, although he sees the pound gaining over the longer term.

One London-based trader said market players saw the pound as the "least ugly" G-10 currency rather than an attractive investment in its own right.

Recent data suggests the UK economy is stagnating, although it is holding up better than the United States where a poor factory activity gauge last week prompted some to warn the economy risked slipping into another recession.

Later in the week attention will focus on the second estimate of second quarter GDP due on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew by a lacklustre 0.2 percent.

"Sterling is not rallying of its own accord, it's rallying because of the deteriorating growth outlook elsewhere," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Stephen Nisbet)