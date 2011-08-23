(Updates prices, adds quote, flows)

* Sterling up 0.3 pct vs dollar

* Pound pares early losses vs euro

* UK CBI survey on manufacturing shows improvement

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Aug 23 Sterling strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday and pared losses against the euro, bolstered by profit taking in the common currency, though its gains are expected to be limited due to concerns about the UK's faltering economic recovery.

The pound also drew support from a slight recovery in risk appetite after less gloomy than forecast China manufacturing data and German factory activity numbers marginally eased global growth worries and helped stocks.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.6534, comfortably above support at its 100-day moving average around $1.6294. Further gains could see it re-test its recent 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618.

The UK currency has benefited recently as investors seek alternative currencies at a time of heightened concern about euro zone debt problems and weakening growth in the United States, and as the risk of official intervention deters them from buying Swiss francs and yen .

"The fact that other currencies look uglier will give sterling a bit of a boost until the market gets some weaker UK data," said James Hughes, senior markets analyst at FX broker Alpari.

However, the pound barely reacted to a Confederation of British Industry (CBI) survey showing a surprise improvement in British factory orders in August, with investors remaining concerned about the overall fragility of the UK recovery.

The CBI's head of fiscal policy, Richard Woolhouse, warned the risks to manufacturing activity and business confidence had increased due to "market volatility and the recalibration of growth expectations worldwide."

UK DATA

Alpari's Hughes said sterling was unlikely to benefit much from better UK data as it would do little to budge expectations that UK interest rates will stay low for a prolonged period.

Weak data was more likely to have an impact and push the pound lower, however, due to concerns about the possibility that the Bank of England will opt for more quantitative easing, he said.

UK data later this week includes a CBI survey on retail sales on Thursday and the second estimate of second-quarter GDP due on Friday, which is expected to confirm the economy grew by a sluggish 0.2 percent during the three months to June.

"The air does appear a little thin above $1.6600," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets. "These highs continue to be a key level, with the bigger resistance at $1.6745, the April highs."

Major currencies were expected to stay rangebound this week, however, ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke at an annual gathering of policymakers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, as markets wait to see if he hints at further steps to revive a struggling U.S. economy.

The euro was marginally lower against the pound at 87.12 pence , with the afternoon session witnessing some decent selling by UK banks from just below the 87.50 pence level. Traders cited stops below 87 pence.

Late last week, the euro dropped briefly below its 200-day moving average -- now at 86.73 pence -- but it has since recovered. Technical analysts say a close below that level could signal further falls.

"Overall, the curb-your-enthusiasm theme is dominating markets and we could be in for a range-bound week prior to Friday's Jackson Hole shenanigans," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Susan Fenton)