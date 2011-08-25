* Euro/stg at 2-wk high on reported EZ sovereign buying

* Sterling eases vs dollar, market eyes Fed Bernanke speech

* UK CBI survey weak, second Q2 UK GDP estimate due Friday

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 25 Sterling slipped to two-week lows against the euro on Thursday as a sovereign account bought the common currency for month-end requirements, while the pound eased against the dollar as stock markets in Europe and the U.S. traded in negative territory.

The pound was little moved by a weak CBI survey that showed British retail sales fell at their fastest pace in over a year, underlining the fragility of the UK recovery. .

"The CBI survey was pretty close to expectations which is why we did not have too much of a reaction on sterling," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds TSB. "We heard some sovereign buyers in the euro/sterling cross which probably drove the euro higher."

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 88.20 pence , after rising to 88.35 in earlier trade, its highest since August 10. Dealers cited downside stop-losses at 87.95 pence.

Investors were wary of taking significant positions in major currencies ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve President Ben Bernanke at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, with trade said to be light in sterling.

Markets believe Bernanke may use the speech to signal further monetary stimulus to prop up the U.S. economy.

Sterling was down 0.3 percent for the day against the dollar at $1.6327, off its early European session highs of $1.6397. Traders said weakness in European and U.S. stocks put some pressure on the pound in afternoon dealing

Near-term support was at the 100-day moving average at $1.6294. Resistance was around $1.6480 -- a high struck on Aug. 16.

"As long as (sterling) trades below $1.6500, we expect a move to $1.63. However a short-term bounce cannot be ruled out and will most likely be seen as a selling opportunity by traders," said Alejandro Zambrano, currency strategist at FXCM.

PLAYING CATCH-UP

Sterling has been boosted recently against the dollar, soaring to a 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618 last week on merger and acquisition flows and a rise in foreign investment in UK gilts on the back of euro zone debt problems and U.S. sovereign worries.

"GBP looks to be playing 'catch-up' to the downside this week, after a week of outperformance last week, that may have an underlying cause in corporate flow," said RBC analysts in a note.

Market players said sterling may come under renewed pressure, given the UK economy is struggling and rate hike expectations have been pushed back into late 2012.

Traders said the pound remains at risk of selling if data continues to show the economic recovery is stuttering, which would increase speculation that the Bank of England may opt for more "quantitative easing" stimulus.

The Bank of England can hold fire on further monetary stimulus despite economic weakness and recent market turmoil as the overall situation still looks better than in the run-up to the financial crisis, BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Thursday.

Data released earlier in the day showed British consumer confidence edged down further in July, according to a survey by Nationwide. .

The second estimate of second quarter GDP will be released on Friday morning, with economists in a Reuters poll expecting no revision from the preliminary estimate of 0.2 percent. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)