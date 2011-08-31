(Adds detail, updates prices)

* Sterling slips versus dollar on month-end dollar demand

* Pound falls to $1.6254, further losses limited by dip buying

* Gloomy UK economic outlook casts cloud over sterling

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 31 Sterling slipped on Wednesday due to month-end rebalancing sales against the dollar, while a solid reading of the U.S. manufacturing sector boosted the U.S. currency versus the euro and the pound.

The UK currency struggled across the board, and risked more downside due to a run of weak UK economic data and ongoing speculation that the Bank of England may consider more monetary easing.

Sterling hit a session low of $1.6254 against the dollar, which benefited from month-end flows.

Also helping the dollar was data showing the Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index fell less than expected in August, showing U.S. manufacturing activity continues to expand despite weakness in the economy.

Portfolio managers adjusted currency hedges in favour of the dollar following a roughly 5 percent fall in U.S. equity markets in August.

"Given equities moves in the last month, it basically means passive investors have to buy the dollar," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"In addition to that, the speculative community is also buying dollars given the decent U.S. data."

The dollar's gains versus the euro put the single currency on the back foot against sterling. The euro/sterling pair was flat on the day at 88.61 pence, having slipped to a session low of 88.28 pence.

A European sovereign account was reported to be buying euros for month-end purposes, lending support to the euro in early trade.

Data on Wednesday showed confidence among British consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August, another sign they will keep a tight rein on spending, and hampering a fragile economic recovery.

Investors anticipated the release of UK manufacturing PMI on Thursday would confirm that growth prospects remain subdued, which could add to selling pressures on sterling.

It will be followed by construction sector data on Friday, ahead of the more significant service sector survey next week.

GLOOMY OUTLOOK

Sterling selling petered out around the session low as traders saw good value in the UK currency below $1.63. Stop-losses were placed below $1.6250, while support was seen at the 55-day moving average at $1.6226.

The pound is set to end the month 0.8 percent lower versus the dollar, while the euro has gained 1.2 percent against the UK currency in August.

A run of weak economic data has knocked the pound back from a three-month high above $1.66 hit earlier in the month, when some market players looked to the UK as a relatively safe haven from the debt concerns in the euro zone and United States.

"We have seen a little bit of a reversal in sterling's safe-haven status this month. It's likely to be back towards the $1.60/1.61 area against the dollar if UK PMIs confirm the outlook for the economy is subdued at best," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

Sterling stayed under selling pressure, having taken a spill last week after data showed only meagre economic growth in the second quarter. Other figures have shown a rapid fall in retail sales, which has added to a gloomy economic picture.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale last week said the UK central bank did not rule out more quantitative easing if the economy continues to suffer, highlighting the possibility that the UK central bank may be preparing for asset buying.

Analysts said such speculation would be a drag on the pound, as another round of massive asset buying could flood the market with pound liquidity and drive the currency lower.

"Sterling could depreciate a little bit more if QE speculation gains more legs," said Kinsella at Commerzbank.

"But having said that, the air get thin above 90 pence as it's a cheap level to buy sterling."

Markets expect the BoE will keep UK interest rates at record lows at least until late 2012, and expectations have grown that more quantitative easing may also be needed to try to stimulate demand.

BoE policymaker Adam Posen, who has advocated a second round of QE in the UK for more than a year, said in an article for Reuters that central banks across advanced economies should buy more financial assets in a last-ditch attempt to support growth . (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; editing by Stephen Nisbet)