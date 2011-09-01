(Recasts, adds quote, detail)

* Sterling falls to $1.6132 vs dollar, lowest since Aug 11

* UK manufacturing PMI contracts in Aug, US fares better

* Pound gains vs euro, which slides after weak data

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 1 Sterling dropped to a three-week low versus the dollar on Thursday after manufacturing activity data painted a slightly healthier economic picture in the United States than the UK, leaving the pound vulnerable to further losses.

The pound was last down 0.6 percent at $1.6153 , off a session trough of $1.6132, its lowest level since August 11. It dived after ISM figures showed U.S. factory activity grew marginally in August.

Sterling had earlier fallen on a UK manufacturing survey, triggering stop-losses on the break of $1.6200, traders said. Support was at the August low of $1.6111 and $1.6101, the 61.8 percent retracement of the July to August rally.

The data showed UK manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in more than two years in August, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for exports, and adding to concerns Britain's economic recovery is stalling.

The manufacturing index fell to 49.0, its lowest since June 2009 and below the 50 line separating contraction from expansion for the second straight month, though the reading was slightly better than forecasts for 48.6.

"We saw significant further falls in sterling after the ISM data because people had viewed the risks to the downside. When it surprised slightly to the upside there was some relief," said Paul Robinson, head of European FX research at Barclays.

"But both the ISM and UK data is telling the same story. Manufacturing sectors are going sideways and growth is at best extremely weak. In both economies central banks are coming under pressure from the market to consider further loosening of monetary policy."

The next focus will be U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday, which Robinson said he expected would beat the consensus forecast of 75,000 jobs added and be mildly dollar positive.

GLOOMY OUTLOOK

A string of disappointing data and worries over the impact of fiscal cuts has raised questions over UK government austerity measures and fuelled expectations interest rates will be left at record lows until the end of 2012 .

There have also been increasing calls for another round of asset purchasing by the Bank of England to try to stimulate economic growth, with concerns over the world economy contributing to the deteriorating picture.

"We generally dislike sterling as forward-looking indicators have started to deteriorate," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.

"Growth looks to be slowing, and there are signs that the market doesn't feel the government's fiscal strategy will be credible in the long run."

The euro was down 0.3 percent against sterling at 88.17 pence after surveys showed manufacturing in Italy and France contracted in August, while activity in Germany's manufacturing sector was weaker than expected.

Traders said a UK clearer was the main seller of euro/sterling in the morning, though the euro remained within sight of last month's high of 88.87 pence .

Analysts at Westpac recommended selling the single currency versus sterling in a note to clients, saying euro zone sovereign debt woes outweigh poor UK economic fundamentals.

Westpac said they entered the trade at 88.08 pence with stop loss orders at 90.00 and initial profit-taking at 86.85. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong)