* Sterling hits day's low vs dollar, US payrolls triggers safe-haven USD demand

* Fall in UK construction PMI adds to signs of economic weakness.

* Focus on Cable fall below $1.6110, support seen at $1.6120 (Releads, updates throughout)

LONDON, Sept 2 Sterling relinquished gains against the dollar on Friday as the U.S. currency benefited from safe-haven demand after data showing U.S. jobs growth at a standstill confirmed economic weakness and raised concerns about the global economic outlook.

The pound hit a session trough of $1.6172, edging towards a three-week low after data showed no new U.S. jobs were created in August. The pound is poised to end the week 1 percent lower versus the dollar.

While sterling moves were largely driven by external factors on Friday, analysts saw the risk of more selling if domestic data next week shows continued sluggishness in the UK economy.

This could raise speculation that the Bank of England may need to consider more quantitative easing for the economy, which could sting the UK currency.

Some said a bigger-than-expected fall in UK services PMI due on Monday may be the catalyst for more selling next week, while acknowledging that fairly consistent demand from Asian sovereign names and macro funds may keep sterling from falling towards $1.60.

"Sterling has been in a downward trend all week against the dollar, and the jobs report pushed Cable lower," said John Hydeskov, currency strategist at Danske.

"We're trying to make a firm break below $1.62, but it's not clear whether this will happen."

Data on Friday showing a fall in UK construction sector activity added to signs of weakness in the UK economy. Construction PMI fell to 52.6 in August expanding at its weakest pace since December due to a slowdown in orders.

"We found the details of the survey worrying, with weakness across all components with the exception of the inventories, which does not bode well for survey readings in the months ahead," Morgan Stanley, which recommends bearish Cable positions, said in a note.

"A break below $1.6110 will open the way for a medium-term decline towards the $1.58 area," they said.

Focus was on the $1.6110 level, a low hit on Aug. 11, but the technical analysts saw support above that at $1.6120, its 200-day moving average.

SLUGGISH SIGNS FOR UK ECONOMY

The euro fell 0.4 percent on the day to 87.76 pence, stung by losses in the single currency against the dollar which rose to a session high against a currency basket in the aftermath of the U.S. payrolls.

The single currency suffered from its own problems, as quibbles between Greece and the EU and IMF over Athens's deficit highlighted a lack of progress in solving the euro zone debt crisis, which widened bond spreads for Europe's indebted peripheral governments over their German counterparts.

Evidence is mounting that UK economic growth is slowing. Data on Thursday showed UK manufacturing activity shrank at its fastest pace in more than two years in August, hurt by a sharp drop in demand for exports.

A string of disappointing data and worries over the impact of fiscal cuts have fuelled expectations interest rates will be left at record lows until the end of 2012 .

Some market players are even reckoning with another round of asset purchasing by the Bank of England, which would be negative for the pound as such a move would flood the market with the UK currency, which could cripple demand.

(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag)