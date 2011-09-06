* Pound falls to $1.5993, past option barriers at $1.60

* Euro rises broadly after SNB targets euro/Swiss fx level

* Soft UK data and downturn in risk sentiment hampers pound (Updates prices, adds quote)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 6 Sterling fell to a seven-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, with the greenback buoyed by better than expected U.S. data and benefiting from safe-haven flows after the Swiss National Bank set a floor on the euro/Swiss rate.

The dollar rose more than 8 percent on the day against the Swiss franc while the euro also advanced to a seven-week high after the SNB set a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro. The central bank would enforce the floor by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities.

Those gains by the euro helped it retain its advance against sterling. Against the pound, the euro was last up 0.5 percent at 87.84 pence, having hit a session high of 88.23 pence.

But it gave up some of those gains on lingering concerns about euro zone debt, including the issue of Greek loan collateral and worries about rising yields on Italian debt.

"Ongoing safe-haven flows are helping the U.S. dollar with the latest data also offering it some more support," said Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX Ltd. "We could see sterling make a sustained break below $1.60."

Sterling was last down 0.7 percent at $1.6006 , having fallen to $1.5993 -- its lowest level since July 13. It fell past option barriers at $1.60 with the UK currency also under pressure from players ahead of the 1500 GMT fix.

Technical analysts said Monday's break and close below the 200-day moving average at $1.6125 was a negative signal, with support now seen around $1.5990, a trendline drawn from the 2010 low and $1.5976, the 76.4 percent retracement of sterling's July to August rally.

Sterling has been undermined by a rise in risk aversion due to an escalation in the euro zone's debt crisis. That has boosted the dollar at the expense of perceived riskier currencies such as the pound and the euro.

WEAK UK DATA

Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a string of negative UK data is fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will keep interest rates at record lows at least until the end of 2012.

Weak data combined with worries over global growth has also prompted speculation the BoE may restart quantitative easing to stimulate growth, in spite of stubborn inflation. But market players are sceptical it would happen at this week's meeting.

The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee starts its two day meeting on Wednesday and is widely expected to keep rates near zero with no change to the 200 billion sterling bond buying programme forecast.

UK service sector data posted its biggest drop in a decade on Monday in another sign the economy is struggling. Data released overnight showed retail sales fell last month as cash-strapped consumers bought fewer non-essential items such as homeware or furniture, the British Retail Consortium said.

Analysts said the SNB decision meant the limited the euro's downside risks on the crosses, at least in the short run.

Most investors were expressing a negative view on the euro zone by going long on the Swiss franc, with some even buying sterling.

"The news that the Swiss National Bank will target a EURCHF exchange rate of 1.20 when the currency was trading at 1.12 has changed the euro/cross landscape and we decided to cut our (euro/sterling) position at 88.02 for a flat return," said Westpac in a note to clients. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford/Anna Willard)