* Pound hovers near 7-week low of $1.5921 vs dlr
* Euro/sterling up 0.2 pct at 88 pence
* Speculation about QE builds
(Releads, adds details, quotes)
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 7 Sterling slipped against a
broadly stronger euro on Wednesday, and hovered near a
seven-week trough against the dollar on speculation that recent
soft UK data may eventually lead the Bank of England to resort
to more monetary stimulus.
The BoE is expected to hold interest rates at a record low
0.5 percent and refrain from adding to its bond buying programme
when it ends its policy meeting on Thursday.
A Reuters poll shows economists expect the UK central bank
will hold rates through late 2012, while there is a 35 percent
chance the BoE will resort to another bout of asset purchases to
support the flagging economy.
However, London traders said some in the market were
positioning for the possibility the BoE may announce more
stimulus on Thursday, given persistent signs of a slowing
economy in the past month.
More quantitative easing would be negative for the pound as
it would flood the market with the currency, reducing demand.
Data on Wednesday showing UK industrial output unexpectedly
fell 0.2 percent on the month in July highlighted the economy's
shaky recovery, while a leading UK think-tank said economic
growth slowed in the three months to August to just 0.2 percent.
"Sterling is being dragged by expectations of QE in the UK,
especially against the euro," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist
at Lloyds TSB.
The euro rose 0.4 percent on the day to 88.28
pence before retreating to around 88.17 pence. Its gains were
capped by technical resistance around 88.15-20 pence, a range
that includes its 100- and 55-day moving averages.
The common currency was supported after Germany's top court
rejected a series of lawsuits aimed at blocking German aid to
crisis-ridden euro zone countries.
It held gains made against the pound on Tuesday following
its rally against the Swiss franc after the Swiss National Bank
set a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 franc.
Sterling was flat at $1.5936 after an earlier rise
to $1.6040 was met with strong offers through $1.6020, and
pushed the pound towards a seven-week low of $1.5921 hit on
Tuesday.
QE POSITIONING?
Traders said some in the market were positioning for even
the slightest chance the BoE could add to its 200 billion pound
asset-buying programme on Thursday.
"Some will be going into the BoE announcement short (on
sterling). I think it will be a market mover," said a trader in
London.
He added that the pound stood to lose 2 cents against the
dollar if the BoE to expand its asset purchases by 100 billion
pounds, while a 50 billion pound addition could knock it 1 cent
lower.
If no stimulus is announced, sterling could rally 1 cent, he
said.
Some traders said the possibility of more UK quantitative
easing in the future would remain high even if the BoE sits
tight on Thursday.
"QE seems to get more likely with each week and set of data
that passes," said a London-based spot trader.
"Even if the BOE does not announce any fresh measures
tomorrow, sterling could see a knee-jerk reaction higher, before
sellers reappear and reality dawns."
Britain's proximity to the euro zone's debt crisis and a
string of negative UK data have led investors to sell sterling
in the past three weeks. It had scaled a 3-1/2 month high of
$1.6618 against the dollar on Aug. 19, before retreating.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag Editing by Susan Fenton)