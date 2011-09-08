* Euro falls broadly, down 1 percent at 2-week low of 87.13 pence

* ECB's Trichet dovish, euro/sterling could fall towards 85.00

* BoE holds rates at 0.5 pct, holds off from increasing asset purchases

* Speculators cover short sterling positions after betting on more QE

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 8 Sterling rose strongly against the euro on Thursday as the single currency came under pressure on dovish talk from the European Central Bank, while the pound gained some relief as the Bank of England held back from pursuing more monetary stimulus.

The euro fell broadly after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet highlighted downside risks to economic growth in the euro zone after leaving interest rates on hold.

Markets believe future rate hikes are off the table and the ECB may even need to cut rates by year-end. .

Earlier the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee left interest rates on hold as expected and stuck with a pause in its asset purchase programme.

Economists had not expected further stimulus but traders said some speculators had established short positions in the pound, betting the MPC may be forced to act amid deteriorating UK data and worries over global growth.

"There was some expectation in the market that the BoE could have moved on QE today, so there was a little relief for sterling after the BoE," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ.

"Trichet was also more dovish than anticipated having dropped reference to upside risks to price stability and mentioning downside risks to growth," he added.

The euro fell 1 percent on the day to a two-week low of 87.13 pence in afternoon trade . Traders cited persistent interest from a UK clearer in buying the pound against the shared currency.

Technical analysts highlighted support from the 200-day moving average at 86.92, which the euro has held above on a closing basis since February, while bids were seen lower down at 86.50/40.

"There could be a degree of catchup for euro/sterling from here. It can fall to 85 pence or below," said Hardman.

Sterling traded with gains of around 0.4 percent versus the dollar at $1.6062 , reversing earlier losses which took it to an 8-week low of $1.5914 before the BoE announcement.

Technically the outlook was still heavy after this week's break below the 200-day moving average around $1.6130. Key support was around the July low of $1.5781.

MORE QE LIKELY

Despite sterling's rally, analysts cautioned that signs that the economy is continuing to weaken while the euro zone's debt crisis festers could prompt the BoE to add to asset purchases in the coming months.

"Although the case for more stimulus has certainly strengthened, the deterioration in the demand outlook was evidently deemed insufficient to warrant an immediate move," analysts at Barclays Capital said in a note.

"However, a further slide in the activity and confidence data over the next couple of months would make QE a real prospect come the November Inflation Report."

Meeting minutes due later this month may show policymakers discussed options for injecting more stimulus into the economy, as U.S. and euro zone economic conditions weaken sharply while financial markets remain turbulent. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)