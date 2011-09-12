* Sterling falls to lowest level versus dollar since late
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling fell to a 7-1/2 month
low versus the dollar on Monday as worries about contagion from
the euro zone debt crisis boosted demand for the greenback.
Traders cited selling by a European investment bank that
triggered stop losses orders and briefly pushed the pound to a
trough of $1.5774 , its lowest level since January. It
pared some of those losses to last trade at $1.5820, down 0.4
percent on the day, and could ease further in coming days.
"We expect cable to trade lower as the sovereign debt crisis
in Europe continues to escalate," said Lee Hardman, currency
strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.
However, "the pound has potential to outperform the euro, in
that while the UK is likely to be hit by problems in Europe, it
is relatively cheap on a valuation basis."
Sterling slipped from a six-month high versus the euro as
market players pared back some bearish bets against the single
currency. But the pound looked likely to remain supported by
persistent concerns about Greece's ability to repay its debts.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at 86.25 pence
, off a session low of 85.31, its lowest level since
early March. Traders said the move higher tracked a rise in the
euro versus the dollar as market players squared some short
positions, and a UK real money account bought just below 86.10
pence.
"The euro got badly hit on Friday so there is a bit of short
covering going on and a paring back from the most fearful
levels. But it is probably just a correction, euro/sterling is
unlikely to go up very far," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist
at Lloyds.
Technical charts suggested the single currency was likely to
run into resistance around 86.60, the 38.2 percent retracement
of the Aug. 31 - Sep. 12 slide.
Market players said sterling was likely to continue to track
moves in the euro, with Greece's struggle to gain the next part
of its international bailout just the latest round of alarming
news in a two-year sovereign debt crisis.
Investors are also nervous about the possibility of a
ratings downgrade to French banks which have particularly high
exposure to periphery euro zone debt.
QE SPECULATION
Also keeping the pound under pressure versus the dollar and
other currencies was the prospect that the Bank of England may
consider the possibility of injecting more stimulus to the
economy as it struggles to recover.
The pound is likely to fall if investors continue to
speculate that the BoE may be moving closer to buying more UK
assets from the market. The central bank kept policy unchanged
last week.
The latest IMM data on speculator positioning shows a hefty
increase in net positions to sell the pound last week.
Analysts also warned the UK's exposure to the euro debt
crisis could hurt sterling.
"The focus is on the euro but we presume that the UK story
is going to come back at some point. If we go into full crisis
mode people will remember UK banks are very highly exposed to
Ireland," said Societe Generale strategist Sebastien Galy.
Weak readings of the UK jobless sector and retail sales due
this week could add fuel to that argument, while inflation
figures on Tuesday are expected to show price pressures staying
stubbornly high.
A few market players expected the pound to draw some support
from inflows into UK gilts. Gilt yields fell to a record low on
Monday, reflecting strong demand for government bonds perceived
as relatively secure.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)