* Sterling falls to lowest level versus dollar since late January

* Euro off six-month low versus sterling, traders cite short covering

* UK QE prospects also weigh on sterling

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling fell to a 7-1/2 month low versus the dollar on Monday as worries about contagion from the euro zone debt crisis boosted demand for the greenback.

Traders cited selling by a European investment bank that triggered stop losses orders and briefly pushed the pound to a trough of $1.5774 , its lowest level since January. It pared some of those losses to last trade at $1.5820, down 0.4 percent on the day, and could ease further in coming days.

"We expect cable to trade lower as the sovereign debt crisis in Europe continues to escalate," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

However, "the pound has potential to outperform the euro, in that while the UK is likely to be hit by problems in Europe, it is relatively cheap on a valuation basis."

Sterling slipped from a six-month high versus the euro as market players pared back some bearish bets against the single currency. But the pound looked likely to remain supported by persistent concerns about Greece's ability to repay its debts.

The euro was last up 0.4 percent at 86.25 pence , off a session low of 85.31, its lowest level since early March. Traders said the move higher tracked a rise in the euro versus the dollar as market players squared some short positions, and a UK real money account bought just below 86.10 pence.

"The euro got badly hit on Friday so there is a bit of short covering going on and a paring back from the most fearful levels. But it is probably just a correction, euro/sterling is unlikely to go up very far," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds.

Technical charts suggested the single currency was likely to run into resistance around 86.60, the 38.2 percent retracement of the Aug. 31 - Sep. 12 slide.

Market players said sterling was likely to continue to track moves in the euro, with Greece's struggle to gain the next part of its international bailout just the latest round of alarming news in a two-year sovereign debt crisis.

Investors are also nervous about the possibility of a ratings downgrade to French banks which have particularly high exposure to periphery euro zone debt.

QE SPECULATION

Also keeping the pound under pressure versus the dollar and other currencies was the prospect that the Bank of England may consider the possibility of injecting more stimulus to the economy as it struggles to recover.

The pound is likely to fall if investors continue to speculate that the BoE may be moving closer to buying more UK assets from the market. The central bank kept policy unchanged last week.

The latest IMM data on speculator positioning shows a hefty increase in net positions to sell the pound last week.

Analysts also warned the UK's exposure to the euro debt crisis could hurt sterling.

"The focus is on the euro but we presume that the UK story is going to come back at some point. If we go into full crisis mode people will remember UK banks are very highly exposed to Ireland," said Societe Generale strategist Sebastien Galy.

Weak readings of the UK jobless sector and retail sales due this week could add fuel to that argument, while inflation figures on Tuesday are expected to show price pressures staying stubbornly high.

A few market players expected the pound to draw some support from inflows into UK gilts. Gilt yields fell to a record low on Monday, reflecting strong demand for government bonds perceived as relatively secure. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)