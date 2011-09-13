* Sterling falls vs dollar, hits 7-1/2 mth low of $1.5762

* Support seen at $1.5750; euro up vs stg

* UK CPI edges up but more QE still seen possible

* BoE's Posen calls for more QE (Updates prices, adds details)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hovered near a 7-1/2 month low against the dollar on Tuesday, after inflation data failed to quell speculation the Bank of England may opt for more easing, while it lagged the euro on worries about UK banks' exposure to euro zone debt.

Comments from BoE policymaker Adam Posen, who said the central bank should immediately add more monetary stimulus, weighed on the pound. But the impact was limited as Posen has been alone among the Bank's nine policymakers with his long-standing call for more quantitative easing.

Sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.5789 against the dollar , not far from an earlier low of $1.5762, its weakest since Jan. 25. Traders said stop loss orders were triggered around $1.5780, the low hit on July 12, pushing it as low as $1.5762.

Further losses could see the pound break below the Jan. 25 low of $1.5750, where traders cited talk of an option barrier.

Annual CPI inflation in Britain picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July, in line with expectations.

But analysts said the increase was not sufficient to dent expectations that UK interest rates will stay at record lows for a prolonged period, with a risk the BoE may begin another round of monetary stimulus to boost a flagging economy.

Further data showed an unexpected deterioration in the UK's trade deficit to its widest since last December, pouring cold water on expectations the weak pound may help boost exports and offset sluggish domestic demand.

"The combination of data is not constructive. Investors are wary of holding sterling, especially against the dollar, in an environment of risk aversion," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

He added he expected sterling to drop below $1.5700 against the dollar if UK data remains weak. However, the euro may "grind lower" against sterling on worries the euro zone debt crisis will spread further.

FALLS VS EURO

The pound also fell against the euro, however. The single currency rose on a report that France and Germany would issue a joint statement about Greece on Tuesday, but then trimmed those gains and turned lower versus the dollar as this was denied.

The euro was up 0.5 percent on the day at 86.60 pence, with higher stock markets also boosting the common currency. Near term resistance is seen at its 200-day moving average of 86.96 pence.

The euro has fallen sharply from levels above 88 pence last week due to mounting worries over a potential Greek default, rising Italian bond yields and concerns over French banks. But on daily charts it appeared to have been oversold, giving it some scope for a bounce in coming days.

Citi said in a note that the bank's model suggested short term fair value should be around 87.08 pence.

Its strategist, Valentin Marinov, pointed out UK bank exposure to the fiscally weak euro zone countries, excluding Italy, was 14 percent of GDP and larger than that of French or German banks, according to BIS data.

"Needless to say further deterioration in the euro zone growth outlook could hurt the prospects for more balanced economic recovery in the UK given that the euro zone is by far Britain's largest trading partner," he added.

On Wednesday, UK will release unemployment data and the jobless rate for July is expected to stay steady at 7.9 percent. On Thursday, retail sales data will be released and is likely to show that consumer spending is struggling in the face of huge cuts to government expenditure and an uncertain outlook for growth. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Catherine Evans)