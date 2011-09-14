* Sterling falls to $1.5706 versus dollar

* Concerns over UK growth weighs on the pound

* UK's exposure to euro zone banking sector a worry

* Mounting calls for more QE; pound may fall to $1.55 (Adds details on options, fresh quote)

By Neal Armstrong and Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling fell to eight-month lows versus the dollar on Wednesday, hit by concerns over the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on UK growth and British banks, which could force the Bank of England into more monetary stimulus.

Mounting worries over the euro zone's debt problems kept investors wary of riskier currencies, with the dollar benefiting from a flight to quality and holding close to near seven-month highs against a basket of currencies.

The pound briefly fell to $1.5706 in European dealing, its lowest since mid-January. Traders said it had found support around the October 2009 lows of $1.5708, with the October 2010 low of $1.5650 likely to be a stronger cushion.

"If the euro area gets toppled, export-led growth is not going to materialise in the UK," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

"Sterling is a more high beta currency which is dependent on growth mainly led by exports. It has been weakening as global growth conditions are starting to deteriorate."

Sterling last traded at $1.5765, down 0.1 percent on the day, with the latest losses coming after an Austrian parliamentary panel failed to clear a quick vote on Sep. 21 for an expansion in the EFSF, adding to the euro zone's woes.

Against the euro, sterling was marginally higher at 86.75 pence . A large 87 pence option expiry at the 1400 GMT cut-off swayed the currency pair for most of the session.

The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling pressure on speculation over the potential for a Greek default and rising Italian and Spanish government bond yields.

The euro did garner support after European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU will soon present options for the introduction of euro bonds, though Germany opposes the idea.

Traders said the euro's bounce provided some relief for sterling against the dollar, but it was at risk of more losses.

Reflecting those risks, one-month implied volatilities were trading at 12.5 percent around the highest levels since mid-2010. Risk-reversals have increased their skew for sterling puts -- bets the currency will fall -- with the one-month 25-delta trading around 2.10 for sterling puts , its strongest bias since mid-2010.

UK EXPOSURE TO EURO ZONE

The euro zone's debt crisis is placing its banking sector under severe strain. Rating agency Moody's cut the credit ratings of France's Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale on Wednesday, and places another drag on the UK through its exposure to euro zone banks.

"The UK banking sector is exposed to the euro zone crisis, particularly to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain," said Chris Turner, head of fx strategy at ING.

"We don't want to see them take a hit on their exposure to French banks as well," he said, adding that a break of $1.5700 for sterling could open the way for a deeper correction towards $1.5500.

Data from the BIS shows UK bank exposure to the fiscally weak euro zone countries, excluding Italy, was 14 percent of GDP and larger than that of French or German banks.

MORE QE?

Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a slew of weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could force the BoE into pumping more money and stimulate growth.

Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose slightly less than expected last month, but the number of people without work on the wider ILO measure showed its biggest rise in two years.

Deep fiscal cuts from the UK's coalition government to shore up public finances have hurt demand in the economy. That has also weighed on the pound.

Markets widely expect interest rates in the UK to stay at record lows of 0.5 percent at least until the end of 2012 with some factoring the risk of easier policy. .

Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday cut its forecasts for sterling and now expects the currency to end 2011 at $1.60 from an earlier projection of $1.68. On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley lowered its forecasts for sterling.

"We have revised down our forecasts reflecting disappointing UK economic growth and a more dovish Bank of England," said Richard Grace, chief strategist at Commonwealth Bank. "The risks of further policy easing by the BoE have significantly risen."

Minutes of this month's BoE rate-setting meeting, scheduled for release next Wednesday, are awaited to see if the Monetary Policy Committee is any closer to adopting more stimulus. (Editing by Toby Chopra)