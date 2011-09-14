* Sterling falls to $1.5706 versus dollar
* Concerns over UK growth weighs on the pound
* UK's exposure to euro zone banking sector a worry
* Mounting calls for more QE; pound may fall to $1.55
By Neal Armstrong and Anirban Nag
LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling fell to eight-month
lows versus the dollar on Wednesday, hit by concerns over the
impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on UK growth and British
banks, which could force the Bank of England into more monetary
stimulus.
Mounting worries over the euro zone's debt problems kept
investors wary of riskier currencies, with the dollar
benefiting from a flight to quality and holding close to near
seven-month highs against a basket of currencies.
The pound briefly fell to $1.5706 in European
dealing, its lowest since mid-January. Traders said it had found
support around the October 2009 lows of $1.5708, with the
October 2010 low of $1.5650 likely to be a stronger cushion.
"If the euro area gets toppled, export-led growth is not
going to materialise in the UK," said Raghav Subbarao, currency
strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Sterling is a more high beta currency which is dependent on
growth mainly led by exports. It has been weakening as global
growth conditions are starting to deteriorate."
Sterling last traded at $1.5765, down 0.1 percent on the
day, with the latest losses coming after an Austrian
parliamentary panel failed to clear a quick vote on Sep. 21 for
an expansion in the EFSF, adding to the euro zone's woes.
Against the euro, sterling was marginally higher at 86.75
pence . A large 87 pence option expiry at the 1400
GMT cut-off swayed the currency pair for most of the session.
The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on
Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling
pressure on speculation over the potential for a Greek default
and rising Italian and Spanish government bond yields.
The euro did garner support after European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EU will soon present
options for the introduction of euro bonds, though Germany
opposes the idea.
Traders said the euro's bounce provided some relief for
sterling against the dollar, but it was at risk of more losses.
Reflecting those risks, one-month implied volatilities were
trading at 12.5 percent around the highest levels
since mid-2010. Risk-reversals have increased their skew for
sterling puts -- bets the currency will fall -- with the
one-month 25-delta trading around 2.10 for sterling puts
, its strongest bias since mid-2010.
UK EXPOSURE TO EURO ZONE
The euro zone's debt crisis is placing its banking sector
under severe strain. Rating agency Moody's cut the credit
ratings of France's Credit Agricole SA and Societe Generale on
Wednesday, and places another drag on the UK through its
exposure to euro zone banks.
"The UK banking sector is exposed to the euro zone crisis,
particularly to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain,"
said Chris Turner, head of fx strategy at ING.
"We don't want to see them take a hit on their exposure to
French banks as well," he said, adding that a break of $1.5700
for sterling could open the way for a deeper correction towards
$1.5500.
Data from the BIS shows UK bank exposure to the fiscally
weak euro zone countries, excluding Italy, was 14 percent of GDP
and larger than that of French or German banks.
MORE QE?
Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a slew of
weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could
force the BoE into pumping more money and stimulate growth.
Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons claiming
unemployment benefit rose slightly less than expected last
month, but the number of people without work on the wider ILO
measure showed its biggest rise in two years.
Deep fiscal cuts from the UK's coalition government to shore
up public finances have hurt demand in the economy. That has
also weighed on the pound.
Markets widely expect interest rates in the UK to stay at
record lows of 0.5 percent at least until the end of 2012 with
some factoring the risk of easier policy. .
Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday cut its
forecasts for sterling and now expects the currency to end 2011
at $1.60 from an earlier projection of $1.68. On Tuesday, Morgan
Stanley lowered its forecasts for sterling.
"We have revised down our forecasts reflecting disappointing
UK economic growth and a more dovish Bank of England," said
Richard Grace, chief strategist at Commonwealth Bank. "The risks
of further policy easing by the BoE have significantly risen."
Minutes of this month's BoE rate-setting meeting, scheduled
for release next Wednesday, are awaited to see if the Monetary
Policy Committee is any closer to adopting more stimulus.
