* Concerns over UK growth weighs on the pound

* Sterling oversold in charts, may bounce on data surprise

LONDON, Sept 15 Sterling eased towards eight-month lows against the dollar on Thursday, with focus on UK retail sales data where a weaker- than-expected number is likely to reinforce a view that the Bank of England could opt for more monetary stimulus.

On the other hand, a positive surprise could see a market that is short on sterling push the UK currency higher, traders said. But any gains could run out of steam around $1.5900 where traders some decent offers are placed.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.5752 against the U.S. dollar, with bids seen at $1.5730 and upside stops above $1.5820. Near term support is seen around its 8-month low of $1.5706, with the October 2010 low of $1.5650 likely to be a stronger cushion.

On daily momentum charts the pound is oversold, making it due for an upward correction against the dollar.

UK retail sales for August are due at 0830 GMT and analysts expect it to fall 0.3 percent from a month earlier, pressured by a combination of low consumer confidence and job insecurity. Disruption to sales from riots in several English cities at the beginning of the month will have also added to the gloom. .

"An in line reading or a positive surprise could provide some relief to sterling and we could see a bounce," said a London based spot trader. "But any rebound will be seen as an opportunity to sell especially above $1.58."

Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a slew of weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could force the BoE into pumping more money and stimulate growth.

Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons claiming unemployment benefit rose slightly less than expected last month, but the number of people without work on the wider ILO measure showed its biggest rise in two years.

Also weighing on sterling is the euro zone's sovereign debt problems that is threatening the region's banking sector. UK banks have a significant exposure to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

"Sterling will struggle in the near term as UK is closely associated with the euro zone through trade and financial ties," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"Also at a time when fiscal policy is tight in UK, there will be expectation of more easier monetary policy and markets are pricing that."

Against the euro, sterling was flat at 87.18 pence . It was holding above its 200-day moving average which comes in at 87 pence with near term resistance seen around its 55-day moving average at 87.88 pence.

The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling pressure on speculation over a possible Greek default. (Editing by Toby Chopra)