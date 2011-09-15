* Sterling rises vs dollar on coordinated liquidity move

* Pound seen vulnerable due to concerns over weak UK economy

* UK retail sales fall but beat market expectations

* Sterling falls to one-week low vs firmer euro

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 15 Sterling rose against the dollar on Thursday, pulling away from eight-month lows as a coordinated move by central banks to address banks' problems securing dollar funding boosted market sentiment, lifting riskier assets and currencies.

Gains were limited, however, with sterling seen vulnerable to more selling due to worries a weak UK economy could prompt the Bank of England to opt for further monetary easing.

Analysts also said the boost from the central bank announcement, which will ease funding problems faced by euro zone banks due to the sovereign debt crisis, was unlikely to last because it did not tackle the root cause of the problems.

"This is more a sticking plaster than something that will help the patient recover. It will boost risk sentiment but this is likely to be transient, not long-lasting," said Simon Smith, analyst at FXPro.

Sentiment towards the UK currency was also knocked by comments from BoE policymaker Martin Weale, who told Reuters the risks of a double-dip recession had risen and that he would consider more quantitative easing if inflation looked set to undershoot the central bank's target.

Sterling was up 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5809 , off the day's high of $1.5869 but staying comfortably above an eight-month low of $1.5706 hit on Wednesday.

Against the euro, the pound fell to a one-week low as the single currency rose broadly in the wake of the liquidity announcement.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at 87.71 pence, having hit a high of 87.905 pence which roughly coincided with technical resistance at its 55-day moving average. It held above its 200-day moving average around 86.99 pence and a weekly close above that could signal further gains for the single currency.

The single currency hit a six-month low against the pound on Monday at 85.31 pence as it came under broad selling pressure on speculation about a possible Greek debt default.

UK DATA

Earlier, sterling drew support from UK retail sales data that was not as bad as forecast, but analysts said the figures still highlighted sluggish consumer demand.

British retail sales fell 0.2 percent in August, slightly better than expectations of a 0.3 percent decline, though economists said the outlook for stores was bleak.

"The broader picture is that the UK economy is still seeing recessionary conditions and the risk of more quantitative easing is very much alive. Sterling's gains should be capped at $1.59," said Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX.

Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons without work on the wider ILO measure posted its biggest rise in two years. Rising unemployment, falling wages and rising inflation are likely to hurt domestic demand in coming months, analysts say.

Separately on Thursday, the BoE's August inflation attitudes survey showed expectations for the next 12 months rose to their highest level in three years.

But that had little impact on the pound, with inflationary pressures less of a concern for traders who are increasingly factoring in chances of more monetary policy easing.

Also weighing on sterling is the euro zone's sovereign debt problems, which threaten the region's banking sector. UK banks have significant exposure to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain.

According to the BIS, UK bank exposure to the fiscally weak euro zone countries, excluding Italy, was 14 percent of GDP and larger than that of French or German banks.

"Sterling will struggle in the near term as the UK is closely associated with the euro zone through trade and financial ties," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS Global Banking.

"Also at a time when fiscal policy is tight in UK, there will be expectation of more easier monetary policy, and markets are pricing that." (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)