* Sterling falls to 8-mth low vs dollar, 2-1/2 year low vs
yen
* Pound follows euro lower, support at $1.5650
* BoE minutes could put sterling under more selling pressure
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 19 Sterling hit an eight-month low
against the dollar on Monday, tracking losses in the euro which
slumped as concerns over policymakers' lack of progress on the
euro zone debt crisis fuelled demand for the relative safe haven
of the greenback.
The pound fell to a session low of $1.5632 , its
lowest since January 12, and looked vulnerable to further losses
as a slide in equities led investors to unwind exposure to
riskier assets. Near term support is seen close to its late
September 2010 lows of around $1.5600.
It also hit a 2-1/2 year trough against the yen, dropping to
119.50 yen on broad demand for perceived safe haven
currencies.
Against the dollar sterling came under fresh downward
pressure after breaking below $1.5781, a low hit in July which
has become a key technical support level. Traders said there was
selling through stop loss orders around $1.5680 and $1.5640.
"There is increasing uncertainty over where the policy
response in the euro zone crisis is going to come from, which
means safety first as people continue to sell equities and the
dollar is king," said Chris Turner, head of FX strategy at ING.
Speculation that Bank of England minutes, due on Wednesday,
will indicate policymakers are considering further quantitative
easing also weighed on the pound. Further liquidity measures
would flood the market with the UK currency and reduce demand.
Investors have been pricing in such a move from the BoE as
recent comments from policymakers appear to signal they are
increasingly ready to vote for further monetary stimulus to
boost lacklustre UK economic growth.
The dollar, in contrast, was buoyed by expectations the
Federal Reserve will resort to "Operation Twist" to boost the
flagging U.S. economy.
In Operation Twist the Fed would not expand its balance
sheet and would seek to keep rates at the long end lower by
purchasing longer-dated Treasuries and selling short-dated
bonds.
Analysts said sterling was likely to remain under pressure
until details of both the BoE minutes and Fed meeting were known
on Wednesday, and could slide further if the BoE is seen as
turning more dovish than its U.S. counterpart.
"I think the minutes will show more votes in favour of QE,"
said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"More downside in cable would be the most obvious trade (if
this is the case). I don't think euro/sterling will bounce
considerably on this."
EURO VULNERABLE
Analysts saw more room for the shared currency to fall due
to speculation that Greece may not be able to deliver on the
austerity measures required for it to secure another tranche of
bailout funds.
The single currency slipped 0.4 percent to 86.99 pence
, and market players said buying by exporters just
below 87.00 pence helped stem losses.
Any selling in the euro on concerns about the Greek debt
crisis is expected to weigh on sterling versus the dollar, as
investors are seen dumping higher-risk currencies for the
relative safety of the highly liquid U.S. currency.
Sterling's downward momentum was highlighted in the latest
figures on speculator positions. IMM data from the CFTC showed
another jump in net short positions in sterling -- or bets to
sell the currency -- in the week ending Sept. 13.
Net short sterling positions roughly doubled to 26,193,
approaching their highest of the year hit in July.
The move resulted from a turn in overall dollar positioning
into net longs, for the first time since July 2010. It suggests
net short sterling positions may build, pushing the pound lower,
if market participants continue to plough into the U.S.
currency.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Anna
Willard)