* Offers said to be above $1.5750

LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling edged up against the dollar on Tuesday but hovered not far from eight-month lows, with further losses expected if this week's Bank of England minutes reveal a growing view among policymakers that more stimulus may be needed.

The pound was seen poised for more falls if Wednesday's minutes show any other of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee joined Adam Posen in voting for more quantitative easing.

Sterling last traded at $1.5725 , up 0.2 percent on the day, but it hovered not far from Monday's low of $1.5632, its weakest since mid-January, a level which would be expected to break in the event of a downbeat set of minutes.

Traders said any gains were likely to be capped by offers around $1.5750, adding an options expiry at $1.5700 could influence trade and keep the price close to that level.

"The BoE has been talking about the possibility of more easing and I'm surprised sterling is not a bit weaker," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

"It could get below $1.55 if the market really prices in more QE".

He added that even without a second vote in favour of QE, the minutes could still push sterling lower if they indicate that some policymakers felt more easing may be needed.

Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears about the economic outlook, while MPC members Martin Weale and Charles Bean said in interviews last week that the risks had grown recently.

A drop below Monday's low could see the pound target a fall to $1.5485 -- the 50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20, 2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011.

However, some traders said sterling appeared oversold on daily momentum charts, helping it benefit from an unwinding of short positions.

Swiss investors were seen buying and the pound also benefited from a slight uptick in risk appetite with UK equities rising 2 percent, in line with gains in equities elsewhere.

Some analysts also took the view that the market was already anticipating dovish minutes, leaving open the potential for a rebound.

"Sterling continues to look overly weak given that euro area issues are the main focus, and the UK situation around QE is similar to that of the U.S.," analysts at Lloyds said in a note.

The euro edged down 0.1 percent to 87.05 pence.

Investors have extended bearish bets against the euro while the dollar and the yen have made strong gains in recent sessions. However, sterling has tended to track the euro lower, given the perception that it is a risky currency.

"Sterling is still a high-beta currency with the UK having a good deal of exposure to the euro zone," said Raghav Subbarao, currency analyst at Barclays Capital.

"If the MPC resorts to more QE, sterling will weaken. There is a difference when the Fed opted for QE1 as investors still preferred to hold the dollar for liquidity. That cannot be said to be the case for sterling, and therefore more QE will lead to a weaker pound."

Expectations are growing the Federal Reserve will resort to "Operation Twist" to support the flagging U.S. economy, whereby it would sell short-dated bonds and buy longer-dated bonds, pushing down longer-term borrowing costs for companies and individuals.

"Despite the risk that the Fed will also take further policy action, the dollar is being insulated from its poor fundamentals by demand for liquidity, suggesting downside risk for cable in the near term," Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank. (Editing by Susan Fenton)