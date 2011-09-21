* Sterling suffers after BoE mins flag chances of more QE

* Pound hits 8-mth low vs dollar, 2-1/2 year low vs yen

* Reuters poll shows 75 pct probability BoE will restart QE

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling fell to an eight-month low against the dollar and a two-and-a-half year low versus the yen on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes flagged an increasing chance the central bank will soon opt for more monetary easing.

The pound fell 1 percent on the day to $1.5579, its weakest since mid-January. It extended losses after the UK central bank's chief economist said UK inflation would fall back significantly at the start of 2012.

Adam Posen remained the only policymaker to vote for an extra 50 billion pounds in asset purchases but the minutes showed most members felt it was increasingly likely more asset purchases would be warranted at some point.

Some also felt the recent weakness in the economy was sufficient to justify more quantitative easing "at a subsequent meeting", raising the prospect that the BoE could act as early as next month.

"The minutes quite strongly signal there is a high risk of further QE in October," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at BTM UFJ.

QE is widely seen to be negative for the pound as it would flood the market with the UK currency, cutting demand while increasing the BoE's balance sheet.

Speculation that conditions for QE may be ripening rose after BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said inflation, which is running at 4.5 percent, would fall back "quite materially" early next year.

Lower inflation would make it easier to implement QE as such stimulus runs the risk of raising price pressure.

A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that the BoE will add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent chance of more QE by November.

WEAK UK ECONOMY

The pound pulled back to $1.5595, as a further slide was limited by bids seen below $1.5580 and through $1.5560, ahead of options with a strike price of $1.5550.

Analysts said a sustained fall below $1.5600 could pave the way for a further drop towards $1.5500. Around $1.5487 marks the 50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20, 2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011.

The euro rose 0.7 percent to a session high of 87.71 pence. Investors were focused on whether the single currency would push higher, given that technical resistance lay at 87.80 pence, the 55-day moving average.

The pound fell nearly 1 percent to 119.13 yen , its weakest since January 2009, leaving it in sight of its record low around 118.80, with the Japanese currency benefiting as investors seek safe haven in a risk averse environment.

Analysts at Barclays Capital said selling sterling versus the yen was a straightforward way to trade the UK policy outlook given that the pair has been mainly driven by interest rate differentials.

In a note, they argued that movements in sterling/yen have moved in lock-step with the narrowing in the yield spread between two-year UK and Japanese government bonds since mid-April. Since then, the gap has shrunk steadily as the pound has been depreciating.

Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears about the UK economic outlook, raising concerns about a steep slowdown as the economy suffers from the government's harsh deficit-cutting measures.

The economy is also considered to be very vulnerable to any escalation in the euro zone's debt crisis.

"It is bad news that the UK economy is in such a state that the Bank of England has changed its view and is considering more action, but it is good news they have the tools available to them," said Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

"The risk of a double-dip in the UK is increasing," he said, adding he forecast sterling to fall to $1.53 against the dollar by year-end.

On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6 percent for next year, while a survey showed British consumer confidence hitting a four-month low.

Data on Wednesday also showed higher spending and a fall-off in tax receipts drove Britain's government borrowing to a record high for a month of August last month. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)