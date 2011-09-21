* Sterling suffers after BoE mins flag chances of more QE
* Pound hits 8-mth low vs dollar, 2-1/2 year low vs yen
* Reuters poll shows 75 pct probability BoE will restart QE
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Sept 20 Sterling fell to an eight-month
low against the dollar and a two-and-a-half year low versus the
yen on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes flagged an
increasing chance the central bank will soon opt for more
monetary easing.
The pound fell 1 percent on the day to $1.5579, its weakest
since mid-January. It extended losses after the UK central
bank's chief economist said UK inflation would fall back
significantly at the start of 2012.
Adam Posen remained the only policymaker to vote for an
extra 50 billion pounds in asset purchases but the minutes
showed most members felt it was increasingly likely more asset
purchases would be warranted at some point.
Some also felt the recent weakness in the economy was
sufficient to justify more quantitative easing "at a subsequent
meeting", raising the prospect that the BoE could act as early
as next month.
"The minutes quite strongly signal there is a high risk of
further QE in October," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at
BTM UFJ.
QE is widely seen to be negative for the pound as it would
flood the market with the UK currency, cutting demand while
increasing the BoE's balance sheet.
Speculation that conditions for QE may be ripening rose
after BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said inflation, which is
running at 4.5 percent, would fall back "quite materially" early
next year.
Lower inflation would make it easier to implement QE as such
stimulus runs the risk of raising price pressure.
A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that
the BoE will add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent
chance of more QE by November.
WEAK UK ECONOMY
The pound pulled back to $1.5595, as a further slide was
limited by bids seen below $1.5580 and through $1.5560, ahead of
options with a strike price of $1.5550.
Analysts said a sustained fall below $1.5600 could pave the
way for a further drop towards $1.5500. Around $1.5487 marks the
50 percent retracement of the low of $1.4230 struck on May 20,
2010 to its rise to $1.6745 in late April 2011.
The euro rose 0.7 percent to a session high of
87.71 pence. Investors were focused on whether the single
currency would push higher, given that technical resistance lay
at 87.80 pence, the 55-day moving average.
The pound fell nearly 1 percent to 119.13 yen ,
its weakest since January 2009, leaving it in sight of its
record low around 118.80, with the Japanese currency benefiting
as investors seek safe haven in a risk averse environment.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said selling sterling versus
the yen was a straightforward way to trade the UK policy outlook
given that the pair has been mainly driven by interest rate
differentials.
In a note, they argued that movements in sterling/yen have
moved in lock-step with the narrowing in the yield spread
between two-year UK and Japanese government bonds since
mid-April. Since then, the gap has shrunk steadily as the pound
has been depreciating.
Gloomy data and surveys in recent weeks have stoked fears
about the UK economic outlook, raising concerns about a steep
slowdown as the economy suffers from the government's harsh
deficit-cutting measures.
The economy is also considered to be very vulnerable to any
escalation in the euro zone's debt crisis.
"It is bad news that the UK economy is in such a state that
the Bank of England has changed its view and is considering more
action, but it is good news they have the tools available to
them," said Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.
"The risk of a double-dip in the UK is increasing," he said,
adding he forecast sterling to fall to $1.53 against the dollar
by year-end.
On Tuesday the International Monetary Fund slashed its
growth forecast for Britain to 1.1 percent for 2011 and 1.6
percent for next year, while a survey showed British consumer
confidence hitting a four-month low.
Data on Wednesday also showed higher spending and a fall-off
in tax receipts drove Britain's government borrowing to a record
high for a month of August last month.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Ron Askew)