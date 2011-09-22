(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Sterling falls to 1-yr low vs dollar, record low vs yen

* Fed warning on economy fuels demand for liquid dollar

* QE seen more likely in UK after dovish BoE minutes

* Trade-weighted sterling hits 2-month low

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling hit a one-year low against the dollar and a record low versus the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of significant weakness in the U.S. economy, prompting investors to slash exposure to riskier currencies and assets.

The pound tumbled to $1.5326 , its lowest since September 2010, with the next target being the low hit that month of $1.5296. It also hit a record low against the yen around 116.96 as market players sought safety in the U.S. and Japanese currencies.

The outlook for sterling remained bleak after Wednesday's Bank of England minutes flagged policymakers' increased readiness to ease monetary policy further.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve warned of "significant downside risks" to the U.S. economy but stopped short of expanding its own balance sheet.

This sparked sharp falls in risk-related currencies, including the pound, as fears about the risks facing the global economy increased. Sterling was last down 0.85 percent at $1.5360, tumbling from a high of $1.5742 on Wednesday.

"There is a pent up desire to sell risk assets, including sterling," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.

"I think the BoE will ease in October, which will keep sterling under wraps, but I don't see it moving too far away from $1.60 and see it as a buy at $1.50."

A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that the BoE would add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent chance of more QE by October.

The pound's sharp falls against the dollar pushed sterling's trade-weighted index down to a two-month low of 78.4, BoE data showed.

Traders said the sharp drop in cable meant some investors would be looking to buy at these levels, although the preference was to sell any sterling rallies.

MORE QE?

Quantitative easing is widely seen as negative for the pound as it would flood the market with the UK currency.

BoE dove Adam Posen remained the only policymaker at the bank's September meeting to vote for an extra 50 billion pounds in asset purchases but Wednesday's minutes showed most members felt the case had strengthened for more asset purchases immediately.

In a newspaper interview on Thursday Posen also said concerns about quantitative easing fuelling inflation should not prevent central banks from implementing monetary easing to boost the economy.

"The BoE doesn't help sterling, additional QE looks baked in the cake over the next couple of months. The global demand for dollars shows absolutely no sign of slowing and we could see $1.50 achieved in cable within a couple of weeks," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

Adding to concerns about the UK economy, a survey on Thursday showed British factory orders weakened more than expected in September as a slowdown in the global economy reduced overseas demand at the fastest pace in almost a year.

Analysts said sterling was also likely to track euro falls versus the dollar if the euro zone debt crisis intensifies because of the UK's close trade and banking links with the currency bloc.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 87.65 pence , below Monday's high of 87.95 pence. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)