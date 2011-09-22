(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling hit a one-year low
against the dollar and a record low versus the yen on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve warned of significant weakness in the
U.S. economy, prompting investors to slash exposure to riskier
currencies and assets.
The pound tumbled to $1.5326 , its lowest since
September 2010, with the next target being the low hit that
month of $1.5296. It also hit a record low against the yen
around 116.96 as market players sought safety in the
U.S. and Japanese currencies.
The outlook for sterling remained bleak after Wednesday's
Bank of England minutes flagged policymakers' increased
readiness to ease monetary policy further.
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve warned of "significant
downside risks" to the U.S. economy but stopped short of
expanding its own balance sheet.
This sparked sharp falls in risk-related currencies,
including the pound, as fears about the risks facing the global
economy increased. Sterling was last down 0.85 percent at
$1.5360, tumbling from a high of $1.5742 on Wednesday.
"There is a pent up desire to sell risk assets, including
sterling," said Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at
Standard Bank.
"I think the BoE will ease in October, which will keep
sterling under wraps, but I don't see it moving too far away
from $1.60 and see it as a buy at $1.50."
A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that
the BoE would add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent
chance of more QE by October.
The pound's sharp falls against the dollar pushed sterling's
trade-weighted index down to a two-month low of 78.4, BoE
data showed.
Traders said the sharp drop in cable meant some investors
would be looking to buy at these levels, although the preference
was to sell any sterling rallies.
MORE QE?
Quantitative easing is widely seen as negative for the pound
as it would flood the market with the UK currency.
BoE dove Adam Posen remained the only policymaker at the
bank's September meeting to vote for an extra 50 billion pounds
in asset purchases but Wednesday's minutes showed most members
felt the case had strengthened for more asset purchases
immediately.
In a newspaper interview on Thursday Posen also said
concerns about quantitative easing fuelling inflation should not
prevent central banks from implementing monetary easing to boost
the economy.
"The BoE doesn't help sterling, additional QE looks baked in
the cake over the next couple of months. The global demand for
dollars shows absolutely no sign of slowing and we could see
$1.50 achieved in cable within a couple of weeks," said Michael
Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.
Adding to concerns about the UK economy, a survey on
Thursday showed British factory orders weakened more than
expected in September as a slowdown in the global economy
reduced overseas demand at the fastest pace in almost a year.
Analysts said sterling was also likely to track euro falls
versus the dollar if the euro zone debt crisis intensifies
because of the UK's close trade and banking links with the
currency bloc.
The euro was up 0.1 percent at 87.65 pence ,
below Monday's high of 87.95 pence.
