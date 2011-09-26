* Sterling climbs broadly, euro/sterling falls roughly 1 pct

* QE risks to limit gains, more selling vs dollar possible

* BoE's Broadbent suggests more QE possible, warns sterling to stay weak

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Sept 26 Sterling rose against the dollar on Monday due to speculation of hefty demand by a UK bank, while it rallied against the euro, which struggled broadly as European officials played down the possibility that aggressive plans were emerging to help Greece deal with its debt.

The pound was boosted initially by talk of a UK clearer needing to convert dollars into sterling as part of its quarterly dividend payment. This fed into broad demand, which pushed sterling to a session high of $1.5555 .

Despite its gains on Monday, the pound remained vulnerable to selling versus the dollar on concerns a fragile UK economy could prompt the Bank of England to resort to more monetary easing.

Comments from BoE policymaker Ben Broadbent fueled the view the monetary policy committee is tilting in favour of another round of quantitative easing after he said the economy would not have to weaken much more to warrant more stimulus.

"Anything related to the risk of more QE in the UK will be zeroed-in on by the markets," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"This short-term spike in cable will probably just provide better levels to sell."

In late London trade, sterling traded 0.4 percent higher on the day at $1.5525.

The pound has clawed back after hitting a one-year low of $1.5326 late last week as concerns that Greek may default on its debts has sent investors scurrying into the dollar, while the prospect of more QE in the UK has also stung the pound.

The possibility that the BoE will expand its asset-buying programme is considered to be negative for the pound as it would require the BoE to flood the market with sterling liquidity, cutting demand for the currency.

Sterling has tracked a fall in the euro against the dollar on escalating worries that debt problems in weaker euro zone countries may spread to stronger ones, and traders expect further euro losses will limit any upside in the UK currency.

"I think $1.5550/1.5600 will cap as long as EUR/USD stays below $1.3500," said a trader in London, referring to the euro which was trading at $1.3480 .

But he added: "I am bullish trade-weighed sterling so (I expect to see) EUR/GBP lower, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD higher but think Cable is range bound as USD remains in demand."

Versus a currency basket, sterling rose to 79.4, pulling away from a two-month low of 78.40 hit last week.

The euro was down roughly 1 percent at 86.52 pence. Technical signals pointed to the downside after the single currency broke below its 200-day moving average around 87.08 pence.

QE RISK

Sterling has been under pressure since the minutes from the latest Bank of England policy meeting flagged an increased readiness to ease monetary policy further.

Speaking at a Reuters event, Broadbent also said more QE may help the banking system by boosting nominal growth, and added that the pound would likely remain weak for some time while a weak global economy would put downward pressure on inflation.

"He very much sums up the view of the BoE. He came in a hawk, when inflation was elevated, and when data was holding up fairly well. Today he said he was very close to calling for QE whereas that would have been impossible when he first came in,"

said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

"That's the same with other members, including Spencer Dale and Martin Weale, who were calling for hikes only a few months ago, but now are calling for QE themselves."

Positioning data suggested further weakness in sterling may be limited, however, given speculators' short positions are already elevated, leaving scope for a squeeze.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said speculators sharply increased net short sterling positions to their largest since February 2010 in the week to Sept. 20. (Editing by Catherine Evans; editing by Ron Askew)