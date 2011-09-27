* Short squeeze pushes pound higher versus dollar

* Sterling tracks gains in euro but debt crisis still looms

* Market players say sterling to stay pressured on QE speculation

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 27 Sterling rallied versus the dollar on Tuesday, tracking gains in the euro, as a rise in global stocks boosted risk sentiment and prompted investors to cut bets the pound would fall.

Cautious optimism that policymakers were putting together measures to ease the euro zone debt crisis supported demand for riskier currencies versus the safe haven dollar and helped stock markets extend gains.

But analysts said the rally was down to an absence of bad news rather than expectations of a concrete plan to beef up the region's bailout fund, and was likely to be short-lived given lukewarm German support.

Sterling was last up 0.7 percent at $1.5675 , off a session low of $1.5527. Investors were cutting back on bets to sell the UK currency after it fell to a one-year low against the dollar last week.

The pound rallied strongly after breaking through stops around $1.56 and technical resistance around $1.5627, the 23.6 percent retracement of the Aug.19-Sept.22 fall.

Traders said gains could be capped by sovereign interest to sell sterling rallies.

"The market was very short cable and this dollar weakness is more of a risk positive trend," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds, adding the pound was likely to run into resistance around the Sept. 21 high near $1.5750.

"It's related to chatter around a potential European bailout, but really the market has realised it has priced in an awful lot of bad news even though not much has changed."

Market players said sterling could also be supported by month-end flows from money managers who are likely overweight dollars and may pick up the pound after its broad sell-off in past weeks.

QE RISKS

Sterling has recovered from a one-year low of $1.5326 versus the dollar reached last week when investors fled to safety on growing speculation that Greece might default on its debts.

But the pound could face more selling pressure on persistent speculation the Bank of England may implement more monetary stimulus before year-end to boost the faltering UK economy. This would require the BoE to print more pounds and flood the market with the currency, swamping demand.

Analysts said the UK currency entered a new range of $1.50-1.60, after rising speculation of more QE pushed it out of the $1.60-1.67 range it traded in for much of the year.

The euro was a touch lower on the day at 86.86 pence, hovering within range of a six-month low of 85.31 pence hit earlier in the month. It faces more downside pressure after making a decisive break below 87.08 pence, its 200-day moving average, which was seen as key technical support.

Still, some market players said the economic outlook for sterling was bleaker than for the single currency, which could also rally strongly on any positive news about progress in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

In another blow to government hopes that the UK manufacturing sector will reinvigorate the economy, Europe's biggest defence contractor BAE Systems said on Tuesday it will cut nearly 3,000 jobs in Britain.

"I am happier being short cable than euro as I think the UK economy looks anaemic at best, QE2 is coming and the stories of more job losses only increases the pessimism around the UK," said David Jones, global head of FX capital management at National Australia Bank. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Anna Willard)