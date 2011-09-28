* Sterling flat versus dollar at $1.5640

* Helped by risk sentiment but capped by risk of BoE stimulus

* Euro/sterling falters ahead of resistance at 87.52 pence

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 28 Sterling was steady against the dollar on Wednesday as risk appetite was boosted by optimism that policymakers may stave off a Greek default for now, but signs the Bank of England may adopt more stimulus measures hampered rallies.

The pound was down slightly versus the euro, with the common currency supported on news international lenders are resuming their mission to Athens on Thursday and that euro zone finance ministers will meet in October to discuss the release of more aid -- key for Greece to avoid default.

"In a market that is looking for good news, the initial take on these statements has been positive," said a London-based spot trader. "So the euro has moved higher both against the dollar and sterling."

Appetite for riskier assets like stocks and commodities -- and currencies, like the pound, which have a tight correlation to these assets -- has been at a low ebb in recent sessions. Selling of those assets has gathered pace on worries about a possible default in the euro zone and cooling growth prospects.

The common currency hit a one-week high against the dollar and rose around 0.5 percent against the pound to hit a session high of 87.39 pence . It eased back to trade around 87.02 pence in quiet afternoon trade, up slightly on the day. It stalled ahead of Monday's high, seen as offering resistance at 87.52.

Some traders said euro buying was coming on behalf of a euro zone sovereign account ahead of the month-end, while market speculation of an imminent large euro sell order relating to the EU's annual farm subsidy to the UK provided some support to the pound.

Against the dollar, sterling was close to flat on the day at $1.5640 . Near-term resistance is seen at Tuesday's high of $1.5705, while demand was reported into the $1.5600 level.

"We remain bearish on cable and expect it to test $1.55 as speculation that the BOE could resort to quantitative easing next month gathers pace," said Richard Driver, currency analyst at Caxton FX.

"Also, (given) the UK's proximity to the euro zone debt crisis and the fact that the dollar is the currency of choice for those seeking safety, we could see sterling under pressure against the dollar."

Expectations have risen that the UK central bank will resort to more quantitative easing. BOE policymaker Ben Broadbent this week said the UK currency was likely to remain weak for some time and that a weak global economy would put downward pressure on inflation.

Other members of the bank's ratesetting committee have also turned dovish and as of last week economists polled by Reuters see a 75 percent chance that the BoE will opt for more asset buying in October or November.

"The MPC has clearly bought itself the option of moving in October - nobody could claim such a move would be a major surprise - and if a negative confidence spiral between financial markets and the real economy were to take hold we would expect the MPC to take prompt action," said Barclays, whose base case remains for QE to resume in November. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet)