* Sterling rises vs dollar on SNB comments

* Euro/sterling slips to session low

* Prospect of QE to keep pressure on pound

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 29 Sterling struck a one-week high against the dollar on Thursday, and pared losses against the euro, after a Swiss National Bank official said the central bank would look to increase its weighting of sterling assets in a year's time.

Asked at a conference whether the Swiss central bank (SNB)would increase in relative terms the proportion of sterling assets in its portfolio, Brigitte Bieg said: "I guess it will be increased in a year's time."

Sterling jumped to a one-week high of $1.5716 from around $1.5626 before Bieg's comments, while the euro fell to a session low against the pound. Sterling later slipped back and was last at $1.5680, up 0.7 percent on the day.

The euro eased to a session low of 86.25 pence from around 87.75 pence and was last at 87 pence, just below its 200-day moving average of 87.12 pence.

"Those comments from the SNB are one more reason why we think sterling will be underpinned and the euro will underperform," said Jane Foley, senior currency analyst at Rabobank. "We expect the euro to fall to 85 pence."

Investors are focused on how the SNB will reallocate the euros it has been mopping up since it announced a minimum exchange rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro earlier this month.

The SNB currently holds 3 percent of its FX reserves in sterling, having held as much as 10 percent between 2004 and 2008. In contrast, the it holds 55 percent of its reserves in euros, as of the end of the second quarter of 2011 according to its website.

Earlier in the session, the pound fell against the euro, with the single currency buoyed by a resounding vote in the German parliament to ratify the euro zone rescue fund's new powers.

That provided short-term relief to investors worried about political hurdles hampering euro zone efforts to tackle the debt crisis. Still, more hurdles towards an effective solution to the crisis remained.

VOLATILE AHEAD OF BOE MEETING

Any gains for sterling are likely to be capped given concerns about a fragile UK economy and its vulnerability to any escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, as well as rising market expectations that the Bank of England will soon launch another round of quantitative easing.

The BoE holds a monetary policy committee meeting next week. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast the bank will resume quantitative easing in November but saw a 40 percent chance it could start in October.

"Sterling still looks in a downtrend," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital. He said market players were inclined to sell on rallies, keeping sterling capped below $1.57 against the dollar.

However, technical analysts at Societe Generale said a break above Tuesday's high could see it rise towards technical resistance at the $1.5780/1.5820 area, before reversing downwards. That area includes a Fibonacci retracement level of sterling's move from a high of $1.6618 on Aug. 19 to $1.5326 on Sept. 22, as well as 21-day and 100-week moving averages.

On the downside, the pound has support above its recent one-year low of $1.5326.

BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said in a newspaper interview on Thursday that a weakening of the global economy looked more persistent than first thought and more monetary stimulus may be needed if the situation worsened further.

Although data on Thursday showed UK mortgage approvals rose to their highest level since December 2009, it showed credit growth was still far weaker than before the financial crisis. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Susan Fenton)