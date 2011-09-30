(Recasts, updates prices)

By Jessica Mortimer and Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 30 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the euro on Friday, buoyed by a reported large order to buy the UK currency, though analysts said the prospect of more monetary easing in the UK could soon put it back under pressure.

Traders said a UK clearer had an order to sell an estimated three to four billion euros for conversion into sterling, related to the UK's annual rebate from European Union agricultural subsidies.

The euro was down 1 percent at 86.065 pence, its weakest since Sept. 13, with traders also citing selling by macro funds in anticipation of the flows.

"The euro/sterling order going through is skewing the market and not representative of where euro/sterling will be come Monday," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.

He added he expected the euro to rise back above 87.00 pence and hold up above previous support around 86.50 pence, with the single currency likely to be supported as more euro zone countries approve an increase in the region's bailout fund.

Sterling is also likely to come under pressure next week ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting, where there is an outside chance of policymakers opting for another round of quantitative easing (QE).

The pound's gains against the euro lifted sterling's trade-weighted index to its highest in more than two weeks at 79.8, while they also helped it trim earlier losses against a broadly firmer dollar.

Sterling was steady at $1.5624, with traders saying the U.S. currency was boosted by month-end flows and risk aversion due to worries about the euro zone debt crisis and the global economic outlook.

The pound hovered close to the $1.56 level, where traders cited an options expiry due on Friday.

QE PRESSURE

Sterling is on track for its worst monthly performance versus the dollar since May 2010. It has struggled in recent weeks on rising expectations of further quantitative easing (QE), intended to boost a faltering UK economy.

Another round of QE would expand the BOE's balance sheet and flood the market with the UK currency.

Some market participants are speculating the BoE may signal further easing as early as next week, at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast the bank will resume easing in November but saw a 40 percent chance it could start in October.

Although most in the market expect the BoE to wait until November before adopting more QE, but weak purchasing managers' surveys at the beginning of next week could prompt an early move.

"In the approach to the meeting the market will be quite concerned in case the MPC announces more QE. I don't think they will but there's sufficient speculation about QE out there to keep sterling on the back foot," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

Market players said those investors betting on an October start to QE may have to unwind their bearish bets on sterling if the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee delays more easing until November.

Raghav Subbarao, currency analyst at Barclays, said that could help sterling rally but lasting gains were unlikely.

"It will be very short-lived. If QE does not happen next week it is very likely it will happen in November," he said.

Technical traders highlighted a bearish "death cross" in cable after the 50-day moving average closed below the 200-day moving average earlier this week for the first time in roughly a year.

The last time these two averages crossed in the opposite direction, cable rallied from around $1.5450 to $1.6300 in the space of two months. (Editing by Ron Askew)