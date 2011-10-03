(Recasts, adds quote, detail)
* Sterling falls on risk sell-off, tracks euro/dollar losses
* Investors brush off surprisingly strong UK manufacturing
PMI
* Focus on Thursday's BoE decision and speculation of QE
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling fell against the dollar
on Monday, brushing off a higher-than-expected reading of UK
manufacturing as the pound sold off in line with stock markets
and other higher-risk currencies due to mounting worries about a
Greek debt default.
Sentiment towards the pound was fragile on expectations that
more monetary easing may be needed to revive the economy. Some
investors speculated that the Bank of England may announce more
quantitative easing measures as early as this week.
The UK manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 in September,
wrong-footing forecasts for a fall to 48.6, which would have
suggested an ongoing contraction in the sector.
The data dimmed some speculation the UK central bank may
restart its asset-buying programme, but did little to offset the
view the economy is struggling to cope with the effects of
fiscal austerity and the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis.
The BoE will make a policy announcement on Thursday.
Analysts said speculation about more QE will continue almost to
the last minute given the services sector PMI due on Wednesday.
"Today's data takes some of the possibility out of imminent
QE, but the economy is still weak," said John Hydeskov, currency
analyst at Danske.
"We still have the services PMI coming up. Most people are
expecting it to fall, and if we see a contraction sterling could
sell off more as speculators could decide that QE this week is a
done deal."
In late London trade, sterling traded 0.7 percent
lower on the day at the day's trough of $1.5453, dragged down by
the euro, which hit an 8 1/2-month low versus the dollar.
The pound initially fell shortly after the release of
better-than-expected PMI data. Traders pinned the blame on a
computer-generated trade.
"It was a miss-hit on cable and we hear an algo just stuck
an offer at $1.5480 in the machine which should have been
$1.5580," said a London-based trader.
Traders said the September low of $1.5325 was the next key
downside target for the pound, while options dealers said there
had been good demand for downside sterling strikes in the
$1.50/1.51 area.
Losses against the dollar drove the euro 0.3
percent lower to a three-week low of 85.61 pence. The euro was
rocked by Greece's admission it would miss its deficit target
this year, raising speculation it may soon default on its debt.
Technical analysts said the 200-week moving average at 85.05
was key support, while a break below the September trough of
85.31 would take euro/sterling to a seven-month low.
Disdain for currencies perceived to be higher risk coincided
with a 1.5 percent fall in UK and European stock markets as
investors lose confidence in the way European policymakers have
dealt with the euro zone debt crisis.
Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia - heavily
exposed to loans to Greece -- fell sharply as French and Belgian
finance ministers readied for a meeting to discuss ways to shore
up its troubled balance sheet.
"You'd want to be short of sterling against the dollar with
the negative risk sentiment ... overlayed with a reasonable
probability of more quantitative easing for the UK economy this
week," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.
