* Sterling falls on risk sell-off, tracks euro/dollar losses

* Investors brush off surprisingly strong UK manufacturing PMI

* Focus on Thursday's BoE decision and speculation of QE

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Oct 3 Sterling fell against the dollar on Monday, brushing off a higher-than-expected reading of UK manufacturing as the pound sold off in line with stock markets and other higher-risk currencies due to mounting worries about a Greek debt default.

Sentiment towards the pound was fragile on expectations that more monetary easing may be needed to revive the economy. Some investors speculated that the Bank of England may announce more quantitative easing measures as early as this week.

The UK manufacturing PMI rose to 51.1 in September, wrong-footing forecasts for a fall to 48.6, which would have suggested an ongoing contraction in the sector.

The data dimmed some speculation the UK central bank may restart its asset-buying programme, but did little to offset the view the economy is struggling to cope with the effects of fiscal austerity and the impact of the euro zone's debt crisis.

The BoE will make a policy announcement on Thursday. Analysts said speculation about more QE will continue almost to the last minute given the services sector PMI due on Wednesday.

"Today's data takes some of the possibility out of imminent QE, but the economy is still weak," said John Hydeskov, currency analyst at Danske.

"We still have the services PMI coming up. Most people are expecting it to fall, and if we see a contraction sterling could sell off more as speculators could decide that QE this week is a done deal."

In late London trade, sterling traded 0.7 percent lower on the day at the day's trough of $1.5453, dragged down by the euro, which hit an 8 1/2-month low versus the dollar.

The pound initially fell shortly after the release of better-than-expected PMI data. Traders pinned the blame on a computer-generated trade.

"It was a miss-hit on cable and we hear an algo just stuck an offer at $1.5480 in the machine which should have been $1.5580," said a London-based trader.

Traders said the September low of $1.5325 was the next key downside target for the pound, while options dealers said there had been good demand for downside sterling strikes in the $1.50/1.51 area.

Losses against the dollar drove the euro 0.3 percent lower to a three-week low of 85.61 pence. The euro was rocked by Greece's admission it would miss its deficit target this year, raising speculation it may soon default on its debt.

Technical analysts said the 200-week moving average at 85.05 was key support, while a break below the September trough of 85.31 would take euro/sterling to a seven-month low.

Disdain for currencies perceived to be higher risk coincided with a 1.5 percent fall in UK and European stock markets as investors lose confidence in the way European policymakers have dealt with the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares in Franco-Belgian bank Dexia - heavily exposed to loans to Greece -- fell sharply as French and Belgian finance ministers readied for a meeting to discuss ways to shore up its troubled balance sheet.

"You'd want to be short of sterling against the dollar with the negative risk sentiment ... overlayed with a reasonable probability of more quantitative easing for the UK economy this week," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by Catherine Evans)