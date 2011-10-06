(Recasts, adds quotes, details, updates prices)

LONDON, Oct 6 Sterling tumbled to a 14-month low against the dollar on Thursday after the Bank of England launched a second round of quantitative easing, surprising investors with the scale of asset purchases to revive Britain's struggling economy.

The BoE's addition of 75 billion pounds to its 200 billion asset purchase programme highlights the precarious state of Britain's economy as global growth slows, government spending cuts and tax hikes bite and consumers face high inflation and slow wage rises.

The move is also intended to protect the UK economy against a deepening euro zone debt crisis. The European Central Bank embarked on its own easing measures on Thursday, pledging longer-term liquidity to banks as central banks around the world fight to defend against the negative impact of festering debt problems.

Analysts said the BoE's decision to buy 75 billion pounds in UK assets over four months was negative for sterling as the UK leads other developed countries in the latest round of flooding the market with currency while keeping rates historically low.

"That they've moved with (another) 75 billion pounds is indicative of the scale of the uncertainty and the strains the BoE are seeing in global markets," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"Clearly it's a net negative for sterling."

The announcement surprised many in the market who had been expecting the central bank to launch more QE in November.

The pound fell roughly 1 percent on the day to $1.5270, compared with around $1.5466 before the announcement. Late in the London session, it traded around $1.5395.

Traders said a UK exporter was seen buying the pound after it broke below $1.53, while adding that the currency was also supported by demand from other UK corporates.

Market participants said the pound's next key support level was at $1.5190, the 61.8 percent retracement of sterling's 2010-2011 rally.

Analysts said another round of asset buying would keep the pound under selling pressure, particularly against the dollar, in part as the Federal Reserve has not yet embarked on its own monetary easing campaign so far.

Many see the pound falling to $1.50 and say a further deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis and its negative impact on the banking system would play a bigger role in sterling's downside than the effect of quantitative easing (QE).

"QE reinforces the negative bias in Cable, but the extent and scope of any more Cable downside depends on how the market reacts to risk events on a more global scale," said Henrik Gullberg, currency strategist at Deutsche.

The euro rallied to a one-week high of 87.35 pence. The single currency was boosted after the ECB's liquidity provision was seen as positive for the broader economy.

The central bank left interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent.

Against a currency basket, sterling fell to 78.8, its lowest in nearly two weeks.

LOWER INFLATION RISKS

The BoE's decision follows UK economic growth data showing showed the recession of 2008-09 was deeper than originally anticipated. Figures released on Wednesday showed a peak-to-trough decline in GDP of 7.1 percent, bigger than a previous estimate of 6.4 percent.

Given that the economy is continuing to struggle, analysts expect Thursday's easing measures to be the start of another ongoing campaign.

Michael Saunders at Citi said his 'best guess' was that the central bank would add 300 billion pounds of QE to the 200 billion done so far, bringing the cumulative amount to 500 billion.

"The MPC will use QE in a very large scale because it is only in very large scale that QE has a notable effect."

Opponents to more QE in the UK argue that the BoE has no business easing monetary policy further due to ongoing inflation risks in the UK, which are currently running at 4.5 percent, more than double the central bank's target.

While Gullberg at Citi was sceptical inflation would fall significantly in the coming months, as forecast by the central bank, he added that the current deflationary environment of the global economy would help to anchor price risks in the UK.

"Inflation expectations at these levels in the UK will be less damaging in this environment, compared with in an environment where inflation was more normal," he said.

He added that the latest round of QE was unlikely to spur major price risks which would be detrimental to the economy's recovery, removing one potentially negative factor for sterling.

The options market showed implied volatility for the pound was supported in the wake of the BoE announcement. One-month implied vol traded around 12.5 percent, not far from around 13.0 percent hit late last month, its highest since mid-2010 according to Reuters data.

However, the limited move in implied vol after the BoE suggested investors do not expect trading in the currency to become more erratic, and options market participants expect a sharper fall in the pound will be needed to push implied vol higher. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong and Richard Pace at IFR)