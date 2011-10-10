(Adds quote, updates prices)

* Sterling lags euro which rises after Merkel/Sarkozy pledge

* Euro in sight of last week's high of 87.35 pence

* Pound gains versus dollar on better risk sentiment

* Knee-jerk negative reaction to QE passes, positioning limits downside

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 10 Sterling fell sharply against a broadly firmer euro on Monday after Germany and France promised a new plan to recapitalise Europe's banks, but it rose versus the dollar as a rally in riskier assets pressured the U.S. currency.

The pound headed towards last Thursday's lows against the euro, hit after the Bank of England announced sooner than expected that it would restart its asset purchase scheme to try and stimulate demand in Britain's ailing economy.

The euro jumped around 1.5 percent against the pound to 87.30 pence , with last week's high of 87.35 in sight. Technical analysts said that a daily close above the 200-day moving average at 87.13 could open up the potential for further gains. The euro has not closed above its 200-day average since Sept. 22.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday pledged to do what was necessary to shore up banks, settle the Greek debt crisis and help growth in Europe but said they would not unveil details of their plan until the end of the month.

The pledge boosted the euro broadly and also supported riskier currencies and assets, helping the pound gain against the dollar.

Analysts said a lack of UK data or newsflow meant moves in the pound were largely driven by swings in risk appetite, with the knee-jerk negative reaction to the surprise timing of more quantitative easing (QE) from the BoE wearing off.

"The market is coming back to the view that a country taking affirmative steps to resolve its problems is supportive for a currency," said Lee McDarby, head of dealing for corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.

Sterling gained 0.75 percent against a softer dollar to $1.5677, well above a 14-month low of $1.5270 hit in the wake of the BoE's QE announcement. Traders cited offers around $1.5700/20, with a break of the September high of $1.5716 needed for fresh buying momentum.

"Sterling/dollar is primarily being driven by euro/dollar today, but the euro's gains look fragile as pledges being made now by policymakers are likely to be difficult to deliver upon in the future," said Adam Cole, global head of fx strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Traders said the recovery in sterling from its post-BoE lows against the dollar had been driven by short covering. The latest IMM positioning data showed investors had already taken extreme short positions, leaving room for further short covering in the near term.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale said on Sunday there was still room for more QE, as Britain's economy struggles in the face of fiscal austerity and a potential deepening of the euro zone's dent crisis.

"Normally more QE would be negative for a currency, but given most of the major central banks are contemplating more easing themselves, it's not weighing on the pound as much this time around," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Susan Fenton)