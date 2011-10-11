* Some sterling profit taking after risk rally on Monday

* UK industry, manufacturing data gives mixed picture

* Sterling lags euro, UK clearer seen bidding euros

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 11 Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday as some investors took profits after two days of gains, and the currency looked vulnerable to further selling after mixed data failed to alleviate concerns about poor UK economic fundamentals.

Output data for August released on Tuesday presented a mixed picture of UK growth, with industrial output unexpectedly rising 0.2 percent on the month while manufacturing output dropped 0.3 percent.

Separately, think tank NIESR said Britain's economy had picked up in the third quarter, although the overall recovery was still the weakest since World War One.

Sterling was last trading down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5615 , having gained 1.4 percent in the past two trading sessions. On the topside, traders cited stops above $1.5700, although plenty of investors were of the view that it was unlikely to advance to those levels.

"The recent data has been a mixed bag and can't see anything to get too bullish about sterling," said a London-based spot trader. "We are seeing downside stops building up below $1.5580, but key support is at $1.5250 with good-sized bids rumoured in front of that."

The pound had hit a 14-month low of $1.5270 on Oct. 6 when the Bank of England announced it was launching the second round of quantitative easing to support the UK economy. Sterling has rebounded from those lows, but investors were looking to sell at every bounce, traders said.

Analysts said the sluggish economic data and comments by BoE policymaker David Miles defending QE added to the impression UK monetary policy could remain extremely loose for some time.

"It seems to be a very, very accommodative BoE," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"But part of the price action we are seeing is also a function of moves in euro/dollar that have caused cable to push higher. There has been a bit of profit-taking ahead of the $1.57 level."

LAGGING EURO

Sterling eased against the euro, with the single currency getting a slight lift after Greece's international lenders said the country would receive vital bailout funds next month.

The common currency had earlier coming under some pressure ahead of a Slovak vote on changes to a euro zone rescue fund and fix-related selling against sterling. But it recouped those losses on optimism that European policymakers would come up with a plan to recapitalise struggling banks soon.

The euro remained within sight of last week's high of 87.35 pence against the pound, last trading slightly higher on the day at 87.25 pence .

Technical analysts said a break of 87.35, where traders cited offers, would open the door to a test of the Sept. 21 high at 87.95 pence. Market players also cited stop-loss orders at 87.30, near the 55-day moving average and around 87.45.

But some strategists said the BoE's move to support the economy is seen more positive compared with the European Central Bank which is still struggling with the sovereign debt crisis that is threatening growth in the region.

Strategists at Lloyds said that while QE should see the pound underperform against other riskier currencies, it should hold up well against the euro.

"If we see progress from European officials on a solution for the debt crisis, risk appetite may recover globally, and in that case we would expect sterling to underperform vs risky currencies, similar to previous experience," it said in a note.

"Sterling should nevertheless hold up relatively well versus euro." (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)