* Sterling hits near four-week high versus dollar

* Sharp squeeze of long dollar positions fuels sterling rally

* Worries over UK economy heightened by unemployment data

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 12 Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on Wednesday as investors pared back long positions in the U.S. currency, offsetting the negative impact of rising UK unemployment and persistent concerns over an ailing British economy.

The pound was last trading up 1.2 percent on the day at $1.5783, its highest level in nearly four weeks.

Traders said stop-losses had been hit on the break of the late September high at $1.5716. The dollar index, meanwhile, fell as much as 1 percent on the day to a three-week low, as exposures to the U.S. currency were scaled back.

"There's no particular news to hit the dollar but the market had gone overly long and a lot of those positions hadn't been shifted," said Paul Robson, currency strategist at RBS.

Sterling was well above a 14-month low of $1.5270 plumbed last week after the Bank of England announced it would restart its asset purchase programme to try to stimulate demand in the UK economy.

Analysts said the subsequent recovery had been fuelled by a squeeze of excessively short positions in the pound.

Data showing the number of unemployed in Britain at its highest since 1994 added to concerns over the weak economy, though the currency impact was limited.

"I don't think sterling is trading on any fundamentals or domestic considerations. The labour market figures were disappointing but they were not a game changer," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

Technical analysts said the break of $1.5716 had triggered a double-bottom reversal pattern which would target a potential move towards $1.6160.

Childe-Freeman said if sterling closed above $1.5590, the 23.6 percent retracement of the Aug. 19 - Oct. 6 fall from above $1.66 to $1.5270, it would be a strong signal for a more bullish environment.

WEAK ECONOMY

Britain's economy is likely to get steadily weaker through the rest of this year, and the Bank of England's future decisions on asset purchases will be largely driven by overseas developments, BoE chief economist Spencer Dale told Reuters on Wednesday.

Fellow BoE policymaker Adam Posen said on Tuesday he was "pleased" the British central bank had decided to further ease monetary policy last week.

Posen had long advocated an expansion of the BoE's 200 billion pound asset purchase programme.

"The market has warmed to the proactive BoE stance but the expansion of the UK monetary base through quantitative easing should keep the pound less attractive than the euro," said Chris Turner, head of fx strategy at ING.

The euro was close to flat for the day at 87.50 pence , with offers reported into the recent highs at 87.95. Technical analysts said Tuesday's close above the 200-day moving average at 87.16 was a positive signal. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)