* Sterling falls vs dollar, weighed down by euro weakness

* Weak economy seen weighing; better trade data shrugged off

* BoE's Bean says more QE possible

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 13 Sterling dipped against the dollar on Thursday, coming under pressure from weakness in the euro, while concerns about the fragility of the UK economy and monetary easing by the Bank of England also weighed on the pound.

The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.5733, with traders saying corporate demand to buy the UK currency had helped temper falls to a session low of $1.5666.

Sterling was earlier pulled lower along with the euro after the European Central Bank's monthly report said forcing private bondholders to accept losses on euro zone sovereign debt could damage the euro's reputation.

This meant it failed to rally on data showing Britain's trade deficit narrowed more than expected in August as export values hit a record high.

"We had the trade balance coming in a bit better than expected but euro/dollar has been the main mover of sterling today," said Societe Generale FX strategist Sebastien Galy.

"Most people are very bearish on sterling unless its really positive data, in which case they might panic out of their short positions."

Sterling has recovered strongly from a 14-month low of $1.5270 hit last week after the Bank of England announced it would restart its asset purchase programme, fuelled by a squeeze of hefty short positions in the currency.

Market players said it may struggle to make further gains, with resistance seen at the 100-week moving average around $1.5782 and talk of an options barrier at $1.58. The potential for more QE further in the future could also hurt sterling.

BoE Monetary Policy Committee member Charles Bean said in a newspaper interview the central bank would expand its quantitative easing programme if necessary, following last week's announcement of another 75 billion pounds in asset purchases.

The central bank has become increasingly concerned about the weakness of the economy, highlighted by Wednesday's data showing the number of unemployed at its highest since 1994.

"Sterling is still not the focal point of the market but may come to the fore as the UK economy and the employment issues come under increasing scrutiny in coming weeks," a London-based trader said.

EURO WEAKNESS

The euro fell against the pound amid broad weakness in the single currency, trading down 0.5 percent on the day at 87.15 pence .

A break below support at the 50- and 55-day moving averages around 87.31 pence opened the door to a test of the 200-day moving average at 87.18.

But some analysts said they expected the euro to rally strongly versus sterling, given the pound's weak economic outlook and potential for the euro zone debt crisis to be resolved.

"We have a forecast of 92 pence by year-end," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas. "We have a euro recovery priced in and a key driver of that is stabilisation in Europe on the fiscal side, while we expect there's more QE to come in the UK which is bearish for the pound."

The euro pared some losses versus the dollar in late European trading after the Slovak parliament ratified a plan to bolster the euro zone bailout fund, but struggled to gain versus sterling. Traders said Slovak approval was already priced into the market. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; editing by Anna Willard)