By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling fell against the dollar on Tuesday after UK annual inflation data topped 5 percent, raising concerns about stagflation in the near term and driving some investors to build bearish bets against the pound.

Traders said they were positioning for dovish minutes from the Bank of England's October monetary policy committee meeting, due to be released on Wednesday. Policymakers at the meeting voted for more quantitative easing, prompting a fall in the British pound to a 14-month low of $1.5270 against the dollar.

Sterling was down 0.4 percent at $1.5678 , having fallen to a low of $1.5658. Traders said a decisive break below support around $1.5670 could see it fall to as low as $1.5544--the intra-day trough struck on Oct. 12.

"BoE minutes tomorrow will be crucial for cable's plight over the next few days as the possibility of leaving the option of further QE out there hanging will give it a dovish tone," said a London based spot trader.

Earlier, the pound came under pressure on selling by macro funds after data showed UK consumer prices rose 0.6 percent last month. That took the annual rate of consumer price inflation to 5.2 percent, a three-year high.

But the higher inflation was due to soaring utility bills and not really a sign of increased economic activity. Instead rising prices are likely to further depress consumer spending while fiscal austerity measures also impact growth prospects.

"Markets are likely to see the accelerating inflation in September as complicating the task ahead for the UK politicians and the policymakers, keeping concerns about stagflation very much alive," Citi strategist Valentin Marinov said in a note.

Stagflation combines rising prices and slow economic growth.

He added sterling was likely to stay under pressure, especially against the safe-haven yen and the dollar in the near term amid an uncertain climate for risk appetite.

Paul Robinson, head of European FX research at Barclays Capital said he expected sterling to weaken to $1.51 in three months' time.

FLAT VS EURO

BoE Governor Mervyn King is due to speak later in the day and is likely to sound dovish. He has already warned that financial conditions in the UK economy are the worst since the 1930s.

Sterling was flat against the euro, paring some of its earlier gains, with the pair likely to be swayed by developments ahead of a European Union summit on Oct. 23.

The euro was at 87.30 pence, just around its 200-day moving average which comes in at 87.31 pence on Tuesday. Traders said the euro tripped buy stops above 87.15 pence, with offers said to be above 87.40/45 pence.

Investor expectations that the summit can provide a solution to the euro zone debt crisis have ebbed since last week, weighing on riskier currencies and helping the safe-haven dollar. The shared currency also came under pressure after Moody's issued a warning about France's triple-A rating.

"Euro/sterling looks much like a chart of euro/dollar and is also pretty similar to the stock market charts," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com.

"The main driver is risk appetite, not the fundamentals of the UK and euro zone economies. Euro/sterling didn't really react to UK CPI or the German ZEW data."

A weaker-than-expected reading of the German ZEW survey highlighted sluggishness in the euro zone's strongest economy, adding concerns about the impact of the region's debt crisis. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans)