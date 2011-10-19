* Sterling advances on better risk appetite
* UK clearer buying pushes Cable higher, before selling by
ACBs
* MPC voted unanimously for 75 bln QE, considered more
(Updates, adds details, quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 18 Sterling hit a near one-month
high against the dollar on Wednesday, supported by better risk
sentiment, but ran into selling by Asian central banks and other
investors at higher levels.
Traders said sterling was vulnerable to a selloff in the
near term, especially after Bank of England policy minutes
hinted more asset purchases may be needed to help Britain's
ailing economy.
Bank of England policymakers voted unanimously to resume
quantitative easing (QE) this month, and considered injecting
even more than the 75 billion pounds agreed, minutes to the
BoE's October meeting showed.
Sterling fell slightly after the minutes but held
above the $1.5700 overnight low and recovered to hit a session
high of $1.5848 on buying by a UK clearer.
The pound last traded at $1.5808, up 0.7 percent on the day,
with near-term resistance at $1.5853 -- the one-month high
struck on Oct. 14 -- with stops cited above $1.5860. Traders
said sterling's rise spurred selling by Asian central banks.
"The spike higher in Cable was a good opportunity to sell,"
said a spot trader. "We maintain our bearish view on it given
prospects of more QE, although a move above $1.5850 could see a
short squeeze up to the $1.5930/40 area."
In a speech on Tuesday, BoE Governor Mervyn King defended
the decision to launch another round of quantitative easing,
citing a slowing world economy, especially in the euro zone, as
threatening the recovery of the UK economy.
"The minutes reinforce the view that the BoE is really
concerned about the international environment, in particular the
situation in the euro zone, and they stand ready to do more QE
rather than less," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at
BNP Paribas.
"We therefore remain bearish on sterling, but with the
markets trading on headlines ahead of Sunday's EU summit, it's
better to have a neutral view on sterling against the dollar for
now," he added, preferring a short sterling position against the
Canadian dollar .
Most market players had anticipated a unanimous vote for
more asset purchases with a slight risk that the BoE's chief
economist Spencer Dale may have voted for less than the agreed
75 billion pounds or even none at all.
STOCKS HELP STERLING
Gains in European stocks and optimism that major steps
would be taken by euro zone policymakers at the weekend towards
solving the debt crisis shored up sentiment towards the pound
but market players said further upside would be limited.
"It's tough to be anything other than a seller of sterling
unless the risk environment improves dramatically," said Jeremy
Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC. "The prevailing wind is
blowing strongly in favour of more monetary stimulus," he said.
Analysts said that while there are signs that progress on
tackling the euro zone debt crisis will be made this weekend, a
comprehensive and a durable solution was unlikely and the UK
would remain vulnerable to financial tensions in Europe.
The euro gave up gains against the pound on talk
that the euro zone's bailout fund would not be expanded to 2
trillion euros as had been reported by Britain's Guardian
newspaper. .
The report was denied by two senior euro zone sources.
The common currency was down 0.3 percent at 87.22 pence,
hovering just near its 200-day moving average which comes in at
87.27 on Wednesday.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)