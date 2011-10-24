(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Oct 24 Sterling retreated from a
six-week high versus the dollar on Monday as uncertainty over
whether euro zone policymakers would be able to agree on a plan
to tackle the region's debt crisis weighed on perceived riskier
currencies.
The downturn in risk appetite prompted market players to
take profits from an earlier rally in the pound. Sterling
was last flat on the day at $1.5954, having earlier
risen to $1.6001, its highest since Sept. 9.
Traders cited offers above $1.6020 with near-term resistance
at $1.6048, the 100-day moving average. On the downside,
corporates were seen buying near the session lows around $1.59,
just above support around $1.5895, the currency's 50-day moving
average.
The pound had gained in early trade along with the euro and
global stocks on cautious optimism European leaders would be
able to hammer out a solution to the debt crisis over the next
few days. At a summit on Sunday, the EU neared an agreement on
bank capitalisation and Germany and France came closer to a deal
to leverage the euro area's rescue fund. .
But final decisions were deferred until a second summit on
Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses
private holders of Greek government debt will have to book.
"Sterling does look vulnerable, especially against the
dollar in the coming days and months. The UK is exposed to the
euro area and markets are trading on hope rather than any
concrete action from euro zone policymakers," said Raghav
Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.
"A lot of the good news has already been priced in, so there
is a risk of disappointment in the euro and currencies tightly
correlated to the euro. Whatever they announce on Wednesday, it
is unlikely to translate immediately into policy."
Speculators have cut bearish bets against sterling but they
are still significantly short on the UK currency and bullish on
the safe-haven U.S. dollar.
According to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission, speculators were running net short positions of
53,226 in the week to Oct. 18, compared with 61,972 a week
earlier .
"With the market still quite short, readjustment of
positions will drive sterling in the very near term," said a
spot trader in London. "But with QE looming, it will be a
struggle to rise much and the rally could see more selling."
QE DARKENS STERLING OUTLOOK
Many investors see limited upside for sterling in coming
months after Bank of England policy committee minutes last week
hinted that more quantitative easing may be needed to prop up
the UK economy.
QE involves flooding the market with pounds and increasing
the central bank's balance sheet, a move which is usually
bearish for the currency.
The euro was marginally lower at 86.97 pence,
having hit an 11-day low of 86.70 pence on Friday.
Analysts said as economic fundamentals are soft in both the
UK and euro zone, the short-term focus among investors was very
much on the outcome of Wednesday's summit. A positive outcome is
likely to boost the euro versus the pound.
"There is substantial upside risk for euro/sterling but
until then everybody is in wait and see mode," said John
Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Markets.
"In the longer-term I have a very hard time imagining the
BoE printing money will not have an impact, so we see
euro/sterling testing 90 pence by year end."
CMC Markets analysts said in a note that the single currency
was struggling to hold near recent highs around the 87.90 area,
and a break below 86.50 pence could see the euro retest this
month's lows of 85.30 pence.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Ron Askew)