* Sterling driven by risk appetite heading into EU summit
* Positions light; movements in euro dominate
* Pound little moved on BoE King's QE testimony
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Oct 25 Sterling eased from a six-week
high against the dollar on Tuesday, as currencies perceived to
be riskier came under pressure amid growing uncertainty whether
policymakers will take major steps to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
Sterling was marginally higher against the euro, with
investors increasingly wary about positions in the single
currency as optimism that an EU summit will provide a
comprehensive solution waned.
The euro fell to a session low against the dollar
with growth-linked currencies coming under more selling pressure
after data showed U.S. consumer confidence tumbling in October.
"Everyone was getting a bit carried away, thinking there
will be more progress than there actually will be at the EU
summit," said a London based spot trader. "I think there is too
much event risk and I reckon smart money is starting to buy
dollar on dips."
Sterling was slightly lower on the day at $1.5970,
retreating from a six-week high of $1.6040 struck earlier in the
session. Traders reported decent offers with resistance
highlighted at $1.6043, the 100-day moving average.
While Middle East and UK investors bought sterling at lower
levels, traders said risk sentiment was fragile heading into the
summit. On the downside, support was at $1.5940 -- the 50
percent retracement of the pound's fall from a high of $1.6618
to a 14-month low of $1.5270 on Oct. 6.
"No one wants big positions on ahead of the EU summit so
volumes are fairly light in sterling and it will be driven by
swings in risk appetite in the near-term," said Chris Walker,
currency strategist at UBS.
The euro was at 87.10 pence , confined within its
recent range. Traders highlighted offers at 87.30/50 and into
this month's highs around 88.00, with downside stops reported in
the 86.60 area.
Technical analysts highlighted the 55-day moving average
crossing below the 200-day moving average for euro/sterling and
which, if held on a daily closing basis, would be a bearish
signal. The 55-day has traded above the 200-day since November
2010.
KING TESTIMONY
Sterling was little moved by comments from Bank of England
Governor Mervyn King, who testified in front of the House of
Commons Treasury Select Committee, explaining the Bank's
decision to resume asset purchases this month.
King said the Monetary Policy Committee had come very close
to restarting QE in September but held off to see if volatility
in financial markets would subside, before taking the decision
to resume in October.
Concerns over UK growth rose with data showing British
households ramping up their savings to their highest in almost a
year between April and June. It underlined a darkening economic
outlook which could force consumers to deleverage and cut back
on spending.
On a rare positive note for the UK economy, figures showed
Britain's current account deficit narrowed to its smallest in
more than three years in the second quarter. This was driven by
a rise in investment income from abroad, while the outflow of
investment revenue fell slightly.
