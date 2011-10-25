(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Sterling driven by risk appetite heading into EU summit

* Positions light; movements in euro dominate

* Pound little moved on BoE King's QE testimony

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 25 Sterling eased from a six-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, as currencies perceived to be riskier came under pressure amid growing uncertainty whether policymakers will take major steps to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Sterling was marginally higher against the euro, with investors increasingly wary about positions in the single currency as optimism that an EU summit will provide a comprehensive solution waned.

The euro fell to a session low against the dollar with growth-linked currencies coming under more selling pressure after data showed U.S. consumer confidence tumbling in October. .

"Everyone was getting a bit carried away, thinking there will be more progress than there actually will be at the EU summit," said a London based spot trader. "I think there is too much event risk and I reckon smart money is starting to buy dollar on dips."

Sterling was slightly lower on the day at $1.5970, retreating from a six-week high of $1.6040 struck earlier in the session. Traders reported decent offers with resistance highlighted at $1.6043, the 100-day moving average.

While Middle East and UK investors bought sterling at lower levels, traders said risk sentiment was fragile heading into the summit. On the downside, support was at $1.5940 -- the 50 percent retracement of the pound's fall from a high of $1.6618 to a 14-month low of $1.5270 on Oct. 6.

"No one wants big positions on ahead of the EU summit so volumes are fairly light in sterling and it will be driven by swings in risk appetite in the near-term," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

The euro was at 87.10 pence , confined within its recent range. Traders highlighted offers at 87.30/50 and into this month's highs around 88.00, with downside stops reported in the 86.60 area.

Technical analysts highlighted the 55-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average for euro/sterling and which, if held on a daily closing basis, would be a bearish signal. The 55-day has traded above the 200-day since November 2010.

KING TESTIMONY

Sterling was little moved by comments from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King, who testified in front of the House of Commons Treasury Select Committee, explaining the Bank's decision to resume asset purchases this month.

King said the Monetary Policy Committee had come very close to restarting QE in September but held off to see if volatility in financial markets would subside, before taking the decision to resume in October.

Concerns over UK growth rose with data showing British households ramping up their savings to their highest in almost a year between April and June. It underlined a darkening economic outlook which could force consumers to deleverage and cut back on spending.

On a rare positive note for the UK economy, figures showed Britain's current account deficit narrowed to its smallest in more than three years in the second quarter. This was driven by a rise in investment income from abroad, while the outflow of investment revenue fell slightly. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Catherine Evans)