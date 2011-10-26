* Sterling comes off earlier seven-week high vs dollar

* Pound tracks euro, with market focused on EU summit

* Influence from options expiries at $1.60, 87.00 per euro

* Survey shows drop in UK factory orders

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 26 Sterling pulled away from a seven-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as it tracked movements in the euro in a market nervous ahead of a Brussels summit flagged as key to resolving the euro zone's debt crisis.

Traders also cited talk of options expiries at $1.60 in sterling/dollar and 87.00 pence in euro/sterling, which influenced price action and kept the pound close to those levels.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent against the dollar at $1.5978 , off a high of $1.6042, its strongest since Sept. 8, with traders saying selling by a UK clearer had helped weigh on the currency.

"Sterling's fortunes are tied up with the euro at the moment, and no one is willing to stick their neck out until they have an idea of what the conclusions will be from the summit," said Alex Lawson, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

The pound faced technical resistance just above its seven-week high versus the dollar, at the 21-week moving average around $1.6044 and the 55-week average at $1.6047, as well as the Sept. 8 peak of $1.6084.

Market players were hopeful of a positive outcome from the EU meeting but wary of the potential for disappointment.

There was some encouragement as Germany's Bundestag lower house approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund through leveraging, but concerns about whether banks could reach agreement with politicians over the scale of losses they must take on Greek debt.

"The market is waiting to see what comes out of the EU summit, with the potential for disappointment," said Geraldine Concagh, economist at AIB Group Treasury in Dublin.

The euro dipped 0.1 percent against sterling to 86.82 pence, nearing a two-week low of 86.70 pence.

Sentiment towards sterling was knocked slightly by a survey showing British factory orders fell at their fastest pace in a year in October, though the pound's reaction was muted.

"UK data has been fairly mixed recently but there's a lot of bad news already priced into sterling and it looks set to move higher against the euro," Moneycorp's Lawson said.

Technical analysts highlighted the 55-day moving average crossing below the 200-day moving average for euro/sterling, often seen as a bearish signal. The 55-day has traded above the 200-day since November 2010.

"The outlook remains negative (for euro/sterling) - it has recently failed at the 87.94 pence late-September high and directly above the market lies tough resistance, which extends to the 88.86 August high and we favour failure here," technical analysts at Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Further falls could see the euro move towards the 200-week moving average -- currently around 85.37 pence --, they said.

But the fundamental outlook for sterling remained bleak, with economic growth fragile and the Bank of England implementing a further round of quantitative easing. (Editing by Catherine Evans)