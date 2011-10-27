* Sterling hits 7-week high vs dollar of $1.6085
* But lags euro, which jumps after progress at EU summit
* BoE's Fisher: good chance of another UK recession
By Jessica Mortimer
LONDON, Oct 27 Sterling hit a seven-week high
against the dollar but fell sharply versus the euro on Thursday
after European leaders struck a deal on tackling the euro zone
debt crisis.
The EU agreement bolstered market sentiment, helping the
euro to a seven-week high against sterling but also buoying
equities and perceived riskier currencies -- including the
pound.
Sterling reached $1.6085 against the dollar , its
strongest since early September. It extended gains after data
showed solid U.S. third quarter growth which raised optimism
about the outlook for the global economy.
Analysts said the pound was vulnerable to any pull-back in
risk sentiment, but looked likely to remain supported around
$1.60 versus the dollar as long as euro/dollar held near $1.40.
It was last up 0.5 percent at $1.6046.
The pound underperformed a buoyant euro, however, with the
single currency jumping more than one percent to 88.11 pence,
vaulting the 88.00 pence mark, a level that has proved strong
resistance since early September.
This left it poised to break the Sept. 8 high of 88.42 pence
and the August high of 88.86 pence, though analysts said it was
likely to struggle as it neared the 90 pence mark.
In late-night negotiations in Brussels, euro zone leaders
struck a deal for private banks and insurers to accept a 50
percent loss on their Greek government bonds, and agreed to beef
up the region's rescue fund.
"The fact that EU leaders, who have disappointed on so many
occasions before, have agreed a framework and avoided a
disorderly, involuntary Greek default has been taken by the
market as a positive," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at
nabCapital.
"Sterling is gaining against the dollar but lagging other
currencies. It could get to $1.62/$1.63, but I'd be looking to
fade it there, while euro/sterling could get to 89.00 pence over
the next couple of weeks".
He said part of the reason for sterling's underperformance
was the unwinding of recent trades from investors who saw the UK
currency as a safe-haven alternative to the euro, while it also
coincided with increased concerns about the UK economy.
Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said on Thursday
there was a significant chance the UK could suffer another
recession and more asset purchases could be necessary after the
current round is completed.
ECONOMY WEAK
Earlier this month the BoE embarked on a second round of
quantitative easing aimed at stimulating lacklustre economic
growth. QE involves flooding the market with pounds which is
seen as a negative for the currency as it dampens demand.
A Confederation of British Industry distributive trades
survey on Thursday showed the decline in UK retail sales eased
off in October, although the underlying trend remained weak.
It also followed a survey on Wednesday showing British
factory orders fell at their fastest pace in a year in October,
which stoked fears the economy may tip back into recession.
However, some analysts said despite a weak UK economic
outlook sterling would remain supported against the dollar due
to the fact further QE in the UK has already been announced,
while speculation over more monetary easing from the U.S.
Federal Reserve has picked up in recent weeks.
"QE is in the price of sterling now. There is probably going
to be a natural move towards unwinding long dollar positions
given the perception Europe is making progress," said Jane
Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"We could have a soft dollar going into the Fed meeting next
week and that will benefit sterling."
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)