By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Oct 27 Sterling hit a seven-week high against the dollar but fell sharply versus the euro on Thursday after European leaders struck a deal on tackling the euro zone debt crisis.

The EU agreement bolstered market sentiment, helping the euro to a seven-week high against sterling but also buoying equities and perceived riskier currencies -- including the pound.

Sterling reached $1.6085 against the dollar , its strongest since early September. It extended gains after data showed solid U.S. third quarter growth which raised optimism about the outlook for the global economy.

Analysts said the pound was vulnerable to any pull-back in risk sentiment, but looked likely to remain supported around $1.60 versus the dollar as long as euro/dollar held near $1.40. It was last up 0.5 percent at $1.6046.

The pound underperformed a buoyant euro, however, with the single currency jumping more than one percent to 88.11 pence, vaulting the 88.00 pence mark, a level that has proved strong resistance since early September.

This left it poised to break the Sept. 8 high of 88.42 pence and the August high of 88.86 pence, though analysts said it was likely to struggle as it neared the 90 pence mark.

In late-night negotiations in Brussels, euro zone leaders struck a deal for private banks and insurers to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek government bonds, and agreed to beef up the region's rescue fund.

"The fact that EU leaders, who have disappointed on so many occasions before, have agreed a framework and avoided a disorderly, involuntary Greek default has been taken by the market as a positive," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital.

"Sterling is gaining against the dollar but lagging other currencies. It could get to $1.62/$1.63, but I'd be looking to fade it there, while euro/sterling could get to 89.00 pence over the next couple of weeks".

He said part of the reason for sterling's underperformance was the unwinding of recent trades from investors who saw the UK currency as a safe-haven alternative to the euro, while it also coincided with increased concerns about the UK economy.

Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said on Thursday there was a significant chance the UK could suffer another recession and more asset purchases could be necessary after the current round is completed.

ECONOMY WEAK

Earlier this month the BoE embarked on a second round of quantitative easing aimed at stimulating lacklustre economic growth. QE involves flooding the market with pounds which is seen as a negative for the currency as it dampens demand.

A Confederation of British Industry distributive trades survey on Thursday showed the decline in UK retail sales eased off in October, although the underlying trend remained weak.

It also followed a survey on Wednesday showing British factory orders fell at their fastest pace in a year in October, which stoked fears the economy may tip back into recession.

However, some analysts said despite a weak UK economic outlook sterling would remain supported against the dollar due to the fact further QE in the UK has already been announced, while speculation over more monetary easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve has picked up in recent weeks.

"QE is in the price of sterling now. There is probably going to be a natural move towards unwinding long dollar positions given the perception Europe is making progress," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"We could have a soft dollar going into the Fed meeting next week and that will benefit sterling." (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; editing by Stephen Nisbet)