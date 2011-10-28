(Updates levels, adds details, quote)

* Close above 200-DMA could signal more gains for Cable

* GBP/USD on track for best monthly performance since April

* Weak UK economy weighs; confidence lowest since 2009

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 28 Sterling was steady against the dollar on Friday, sticking close to a seven-week high, while it recovered against the euro after suffering steep losses the previous day in the wake of an agreement by European leaders on the euro zone debt crisis.

Sterling was flat on the day at $1.6108 versus the dollar . It was below a peak of $1.6140 hit on Thursday when equities and riskier currencies rallied after the euro zone deal and as solid U.S. growth data eased concerns about a slowdown in the global economy.

The pound was on track for its best monthly performance against the dollar since April. Some analysts said the key for sterling's outlook will be whether it manages to close the week above its 200-day moving average, currently at $1.6139.

Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at Citi, said while resilient investor risk appetite ahead of the G20 summit on Nov. 3-4 could lend support to sterling in the near term, he was sceptical the rally could be sustained into the year end.

"Further slowdown of the UK economic recovery could necessitate more asset purchases by the Bank of England and these need not necessarily be supportive for sterling," he added.

More quantitative easing is usually negative for the currency as the central bank, by expanding its balance sheet, floods the economy with more money.

A survey by GfK NOP on Friday showed British consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level since February 2009, adding to evidence the economy risks returning to recession.

This followed comments by Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher on Thursday that there was a significant chance the UK could suffer another recession and more asset purchases could be necessary after the current round.

EURO PARES GAINS

The euro traded down 0.2 percent at 87.90 pence . The single currency came under pressure as Italy had to pay dearly to issue 10-year debt, dampening some of the optimism after the European summit earlier this week.

Still, the euro was on track for its best monthly performance against sterling since June.

Analysts said sterling's underperformance was also partly driven by the unwinding of recent trades by investors who had seen the UK currency as a safe-haven alternative to the euro during heightened concerns about euro zone debt problems.

They said the euro could be poised for more gains towards 90 pence. Technically, the outlook remains bullish as it is trading above its 200-day average at 87.38 pence and its 100-day average at 87.78 pence.

"Euro/sterling faces a lot of congestion ahead but once above the 88.80 pence area it gets into freer territory and could get towards 90 pence," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

Analysts said the focus next week would probably be a European Central Bank rate decision. A sharp deterioration in leading indicators in the euro zone has raised the chances the region could fall into recession. A Reuters poll sees the ECB keeping rates on hold this month but forecasts a cut in December.

If the ECB holds rates but flags a cut soon, that could check gains in the euro/sterling pair, some traders said. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Stephen Nisbet and Susan Fenton)