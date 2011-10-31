(Adds details on euro/sterling, quotes, updates prices)

* Sterling/yen spikes to highest in two months

* Cable under pressure as dollar advances

* Sterling hits three-week high vs broadly weaker euro

By William James

LONDON, Oct 31 Sterling rose to its highest in two months against the yen on Monday and was on track for its biggest daily gain in more than seven months after Japanese authorities intervened to drive the yen lower.

The dollar's gains post-intervention left sterling under pressure against the greenback, but it gained more than 1 percent to a three-week high against a broadly weaker euro.

"Sterling is being driven by external factors -- investor perception about the dollar and the euro and the intervention by the Japanese has pushed the dollar higher, keeping cable under pressure," said Michael Derks, chief strategist, at FxPro. "But I would expect to see a fair bit of support around the $1.60 area."

Sterling was down 0.25 percent on the day at $1.6145 versus the dollar and well below a seven-week peak of $1.6153 hit on Friday.

Still, the pound was on track for its best monthly performance against the dollar since April, trading just above its 200-day moving average which comes in at around $1.6140.

Against the yen, sterling spiked to as high as around 127.26 yen, its highest since Aug. 22, before trimming some of those gains to trade at 125.90 yen. It tracked gains made in dollar/yen which jumped nearly 5 percent to a three-month high of 79.55 yen .

The euro lagged sterling, dropping more than 1.5 percent to a three-week low of 86.415 pence . Euro/sterling extended losses after stop-loss orders were triggered on the break of 86.70 pence to reach its lowest since Oct. 10.

The euro was hit after yields on Italian debt -- a major barometer of sentiment toward the euro zone's weaker economies -- surged and European equities fell 1.5 percent.

ECB FOCUS

Analysts said the focus later this week for the euro/sterling pair would be Thursday's European Central Bank interest rate decision and policy update.

A sharp deterioration in leading indicators in the euro zone has raised the chances the region could fall into recession. A Reuters poll sees the ECB keeping rates on hold this month but forecasts a cut in December.

"If they sound too hawkish or committed to price stability we could see the euro come off quite sharply," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

On the other hand, she said a dovish outlook could boost riskier assets and the euro on expectations of better growth on the back of loose monetary conditions.

Sterling has broadly underperformed the euro so far this year, especially against the dollar, on expectations of more quantitative easing from the Bank of England and the threat of another recession in the UK.

Preliminary estimates of third quarter UK GDP will be published this week and analysts expect a slight pick-up in growth. .

Analysts said the data was not expected to draw a strong market reaction with greater focus on fourth quarter GDP, which would provide insight into the effect of the Bank of England's latest round of quantitative easing.

Data on Monday showed British mortgage approvals fell and net mortgage lending slowed for the second month running in September. Other data showed the Bank of England's preferred money supply gauge also eased. (additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)