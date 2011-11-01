* Sterling hits 1-mth high vs weak euro, 7-mth TWI high

* Cable falls to $1.5889 as safety bids lift U.S. dollars

* Poor UK manufacturing PMI data offsets better Q3 GDP

By William James and Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 1 Sterling hit a one-month high against the euro on Monday after Greece's decision to hold a referendum on an EU bailout stoked concerns that the debt crisis was escalating and drove speculators to cut positions.

The risk-averse sentiment in markets pushed investors towards the relative safety of the U.S. dollar which outperformed sterling, pushing the British pound to $1.5889, its lowest since Oct. 21. It was heading for its biggest single day loss since early October.

The prospect of a swift end to the euro zone's debt crisis shrank after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou called a referendum on the latest bailout package, drawing calls from within his own party to step down.

The euro fell against sterling , hitting the lowest since Oct. 4, leaving September's low of 85.31 pence as the nearest support. A break below this level would take the euro to its lowest since March.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we saw the September low broken, and then we have the psychologically important level of 85 (pence) to target," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan private bank.

"The uncertainty as to whether there will be a (Greek) referendum or not is leaving the euro highly vulnerable."

Short-term momentum indicators like slow Stochastic and Moving Average Converage-Divergence charts indicate the euro's sell-off against sterling could have further to run.

On the back of the euro/sterling move, trade-weighted sterling rose to its highest since March 23 at 80.7.

DATA WEIGHS ON CABLE

Adding momentum to the pound's slide against the dollar, an unexpected contraction in UK manufacturing activity drew attention to concerns about the economic outlook despite better-than-expected third quarter growth.

The UK economy may be on the brink of recession according to data showing manufacturing contracted at its fastest pace in more than two years in October, with the purchasing managers index falling well into contractionary territory at 47.4.

The PMI reading was substantially below September's 50.8 and forecasts for 50, the level that separates expansion from contraction.

Analysts said a similarly weak PMI on Wednesday for the services sector, which makes a much bigger contribution to the economy, would weigh further on the pound.

"If we were to see something of a similar nature on the services sector this would underline why the Bank of England got ahead of itself in doing quantitative easing," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

"If this trend perpetuates then the risks of more QE will continue to amplify," he said.

Nevertheless, buying could quickly re-emerge in the event of a deeper selloff.

"Below $1.50, sterling is a bargain because there is a lot of M&A activity, the FTSE is holding relatively better than the DAX and even Hang Seng, and UK gilts are perceived to be a better place to invest than BTPs," said Stuart Frost, head of absolute rates and currency at RWC Partners which oversees $50 million in funds. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)