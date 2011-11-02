* Cable rises on PMI data, ebbing USD safe-haven demand

By William James

LONDON, Nov 2 Sterling climbed against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous day's losses as the rally in safe-haven assets waned, although gains looked likely to be capped and the pound underperformed the euro.

Sterling clawed back 0.3 percent on the U.S. dollar after losing 0.8 percent on Tuesday when investors scrambled for the relative safety of dollars after Greece's decision to hold a referendum on its EU bailout.

Cable last stood at $1.5984, having earlier hit a session high of $1.6048 when above-forecast UK data pushed sterling above the 100-day moving average and triggered stops.

UK construction purchasing managers' index data for October rose to 53.9 from 50.1 in September, confounding expectations for a marginal decline.

However, the 200-day moving average at $1.6141 and the Oct. 31 high of $1.6167 were unlikely to face a serious test given investors were still broadly anxious over the euro zone crisis. Traders cited decent selling by corporates above $1.60.

"We are seeing what can be considered better sentiment today because we just fell so much yesterday. There's some position squaring but I think things could still turn far worse over the coming days," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"The risks to cable are skewed to the downside given the difficult market conditions in Europe."

Technical analysts at Commerzbank recommended a short position in sterling targeting $1.5632, the Oct. 18 low, following the recent failure at the 200-day moving average and a break in the short-term uptrend.

The pound lagged the euro, however, which strengthened along with other perceived riskier currencies having hit a one-month low the previous session.

The single currency rose 0.5 percent against the pound to 86.27 pence, with traders citing demand from a European national central bank for commercial requirements.

CENTRAL BANK FOCUS

Markets' focus turns to monetary policy meetings in the U.S. and Europe in the coming days ahead of the Group of 20 meeting where Europe's escalating debt crisis was set to be the main subject of discussion.

The U.S. Federal Reserve was expected to offer little in the way of fresh policy moves, despite recent signs that some Fed officials were backing fresh quantitative easing should the U.S. economy weaken further.

"Confirmation from the Fed this evening that more QE will not be forthcoming immediately could push cable lower," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley in a note to clients.

Foley highlighted the top of the Ichimoku cloud, at around $1.5973 which would offer support on any fall.

Thursday's European Central Bank meeting was also in focus with incoming bank President Mario Draghi under close scrutiny for any sign of dovishness on interest rates or a bias toward a more active role for the ECB in fighting the debt crisis.

"The possibility (of a rate cut) has been somewhat factored in over the last few days. I'm not convinced it would weaken the euro considerably," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Toby Chopra)