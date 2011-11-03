* GBP/USD off lows, likely to struggle above $1.60

LONDON, Nov 3 Sterling bounced from a two-week low against the dollar on Thursday, as stock markets recouped losses on speculation that the Greek government could fall and avoid a referendum on a bailout, and lending support to the common currency against the pound.

The UK currency was barely changed to lower-than-expected UK services sector PMI data. The headline index fell to 51.3 in October from 52.9 a month earlier and well below a forecast of 52.0. .

"In the midst of all the Greek-related events, the data was a sideshow," said a London based spot trader. "External factors are driving cable right now, although our feeling is beyond $1.60 it will be a struggle."

Sterling was last up 0.3 percent at $1.5995 , having fallen to $1.5876 earlier in the session--its lowest in two weeks. Beyond support at its 55-day moving average of $1.5880, it is likely to receive some help around $1.5830--the 38.2 percent retracement of its climb from a low of $1.5270 in early October to it recent high of $1.6167 on Oct. 31.

On the topside, traders said stops were building above $1.60 with resistance at its 100-day moving average which comes in at $1.6024.

Morgan Stanley said in a note it was maintaining short sterling positions and targeting the UK currency to drop to $1.5560.

Analysts said prospects for the UK currency are skewed towards the downside with academic think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research lowering growth prospects.

The think tank now sees a near 50 percent chance of a recession and that is likely to ramp up expectations of more quantitative easing from the Bank of England in coming months.

In a speech, Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said he expected only moderate growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 and business surveys indicated UK expansion was easing.

"Things are getting bearish for cable, but the only reason it is not falling off the cliff is because we are seeing inflows into UK gilts and that is supporting it against the euro," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

OUTPERFORMS EURO

The inflows into UK gilts was supporting sterling against the euro. The euro rose against the dollar on a bout of short squeeze and was last trading 0.4 percent higher against the dollar at around $1.38.

But the euro lagged its gains against the pound and was flat on the day at 86.18 pence .

Bank of New York Mellon currency strategist Neal Mellor said trade in euro/sterling over the years has been characterised by prolonged periods of stability with intermittent bouts of infrequent but violent moves.

He added that should euro/sterling fall below its 200-week moving average which comes in around 85.40 pence it could prove significant and push the pair towards the 79 pence area.

Thursday's European Central Bank meeting will be in focus with incoming bank President Mario Draghi under close scrutiny for any sign of dovishness on interest rates or a bias toward a more active role for the ECB in fighting the debt crisis. (Editing by Toby Chopra)