(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Euro falls to session low after surprise ECB rate cut

* GBP/USD off lows, corporate offers above $1.60

* Trade-weighted sterling up 0.25 pct at 80.4

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 3 Sterling rose against the euro on Thursday and recovered from a two-week low against the dollar, helped by the European Central Bank's surprise decision to cut interest rates, which supported riskier assets.

The euro dropped to a session low of 85.74 pence from around 86 pence before the rate decision. That put the common currency on track to fall below Nov. 1 lows of 85.48 pence, and potentially headed towards its Oct. 4 lows of 85.345 pence.

The euro was last trading at 86.10 pence, still down 0.1 percent on the day with traders citing offers above 86.30 and 86.50 pence.

The common currency has been volatile for most of the day on speculation that Greece's government was on the brink of collapse and a referendum on a bailout that is crucial for it to avoid default would likely be scrapped.

Greece's announcement on Monday that it would hold a referendum on its latest bailout agreed last week spooked financial markets and led to a selloff of riskier assets.

"We did see a knee-jerk reaction in the euro/sterling pair, but further out this decision to cut rates will be taken as a pre-emptive one which is good for growth and hence should support riskier assets," said Neil Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.

"But my guess is all this can easily be overshadowed by the unfolding Greek drama."

Against the dollar, sterling was last up 0.3 percent at $1.60 , having fallen to $1.5876 earlier in the session -- its lowest in two weeks.

Beyond support at its 55-day moving average of $1.5880, it is likely to receive some help around $1.5830 -- the 38.2 percent retracement of its climb from a low of $1.5270 in early October to its recent high of $1.6167 on Oct. 31.

On the topside, traders cited corporate offers above $1.6050 with some resistance at its 100-day moving average at $1.6124. Sterling's gains against the dollar and the euro saw it rise 0.37 percent on a trade-weighted basis to 80.5.

"The decision to cut rates was somewhat earlier than expected and along with events in Greece -- where a national unity government is being talked about -- are putting a bid tone to riskier assets, the euro and cable," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist, Lloyds TSB.

Earlier, the UK currency was barely changed after lower-than-expected UK services sector PMI data. The headline index fell to 51.3 in October from 52.9 a month earlier and well below a forecast of 52.0.

STRUGGLE TO HOLD GAINS

Despite the latest bounce, analysts said sterling's prospects are skewed towards the downside with academic think tank the National Institute of Economic and Social Research lowering growth prospects.

The think tank now sees a near 50 percent chance of a UK recession and that is likely to ramp up expectations of more quantitative easing from the Bank of England in coming months. The Monetary Policy Committee will meet next week and the chances are it may consider more easing.

In a speech, Bank of England Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said he expected only moderate growth in the fourth quarter of 2011 and business surveys indicated the UK expansion was easing.

"Things are getting bearish for cable, but the only reason it is not falling off the cliff is because we are seeing inflows into UK gilts and that is supporting it against the euro," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

Investors have been wary about the euro given the increasing risks of a disorderly Greek default and political instability in Athens. Many have been cutting exposure to euro zone assets and seeking the relative safety of government bonds in the UK or the United States.

Mellor at Bank of New York Mellon said trade in euro/sterling over the years has been characterised by prolonged periods of stability with intermittent bouts of infrequent but violent moves.

He added that should euro/sterling fall below its 200-week moving average, which comes in around 85.40 pence, it could prove significant and push the pair towards the 79 pence area. (Editing by Susan Fenton)