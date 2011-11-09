* Sterling rises vs euro as Italy debt worries mount

* Pound near 1-month high vs euro

* Vulnerable vs dollar on UK economic concerns

* UK trade data due at 0930 GMT

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Nov 9 Sterling rose against the euro on Wednesday, trading close to a one-month high as the single currency lost ground on concerns about Italy's debt-servicing costs reaching unsustainable levels as political tensions in Rome and Athens remained acute.

Italy's already fragile debt situation was dealt a blow when the cost of using Italian bonds to access funding was hiked by Paris-based clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA.

Though supported against a euro that had rallied overnight after Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi said he would resign, the pound was vulnerable against the dollar due to worries that the debt crisis in the euro zone could push the UK economy back into recession.

The euro was down 0.35 percent on the day at 85.69 pence, hovering close to a one-month low of 85.48 pence, which also coincides with its 200-week moving average. Traders cited talk of euro/sterling sell order from a large corporate.

Below 85.48 pence would leave the euro targeting 85.31 pence, a low hit in early October and mid September, below which would be its lowest in eight months.

"Euro/sterling is under pressure, dragged down by moves in euro/dollar. Sterling is just caught in the crossfire of what's going on in the euro zone," said Adam Cole, currency strategist at RBC.

Against the dollar, sterling was steady at $1.6098 , staying below its 200-day moving average at $1.6141 and the late October high of $1.6167.

UK trade data for September at 0930 GMT will be watched for signs of the extent to which the crisis in the euro zone is dampening UK exports, and analysts said a bigger than expected deficit could weigh on the pound.

"Today's trade data will provide some interest. The recent improvement in the numbers has helped support sterling, but weakening in the euro area creates a danger that this will be partially reversed today, suggesting some initial downside risks for sterling," Lloyds analysts said in a note to clients.

They added, however, that any move up in the euro towards 86.00 pence "should be seen as a selling opportunity".

The Confederation of British Industry said the risk of another recession had risen as it cut its forecasts for UK economic growth, although it believed Britain could avoid this.

Consistent weakness in the UK economy prompted the Bank of England to adopt further quantitative easing last month, which is often considered currency negative as it involves flooding the market with pounds. Despite this, sterling has held up against a broadly weak euro.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)