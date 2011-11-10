* Sterling eases versus the dollar, underperforms euro

* Euro bounce driven by unwinding of EUR/STG shorts

* Euro zone crisis continues to dominate sterling moves

By William James

LONDON, Nov 10 Sterling edged lower against the dollar and underperformed the euro as worries about the euro zone drove investors to shed exposure to riskier currencies, offsetting any relief seen after the Bank of England kept asset purchases on hold.

As expected, the Bank of England voted to keep interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent and opted not to raise the amount set aside for the quantitative easing programme designed to breathe life into the country's fragile economy.

The decision lent little bias to markets which continued to trade in line with latest developments in the euro zone crisis, where investors sold into bounces in the euro on the long-term view that turmoil in the euro zone would continue.

"A lot of people maybe wanted to be short euro/sterling on the break of 85.00 and we've seen some stops done on the move back through it ... it's essentially an unwinding of positions," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

The euro was up 0.3 percent against the pound at 85.35 pence, having fallen to a fresh eight-month low of 84.86 pence earlier in the day. It recouped some of its steep losses made in the previous day when the common currency came under broad pressure after Italian 10-year bond yields breached 7 percent.

Commerzbank technical analysts highlighted Wednesday's break below the euro/sterling 200-week moving average of 85.40 pence as a landmark development.

If this is sustained at Friday's close, the pair may trade down to 83.53 pence -- a support line drawn connecting lows hit in mid-2008 and mid-2010. Below that, the 2010 low of 80.67 is a target in one to three months, Commerzbank said.

Against the dollar, sterling was 0.1 percent lower at $1.5902, easing from highs above $1.5950 struck after the Bank of England announced its policy decision. Near-term support for sterling came at the 55-day moving average of $1.5845.

BOE INFLATION REPORT FOCUS

The policy decision pushed the focus on to next week's central bank inflation report which could reveal the extent of weak economic fundamentals in the UK, bringing the increased likelihood of larger asset purchase targets by December.

On Friday, official data will show wholesale price inflation with Reuters forecasts indicating both input and output prices would remain subdued. Nonetheless investors are more concerned about growth in the UK rather than inflationary pressure.

Despite the increasing chance of fresh cash injections, typically negative for sterling, investors were likely to remain reluctant to build large euro/sterling positions while the euro zone's problems threatened to worsen.

"It's going to be a difficult one to position for... sterling has been jolted around, not by domestic concerns or even QE2 last month, but by what's gone on in Europe," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

Fears over the future of the euro zone remained high while Italian 10-year bond yields hovered near the 7 percent level, close to the point at which fellow euro zone states were forced to stop issuing new debt and seek bailouts. (Editing by Toby Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)