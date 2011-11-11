(Recasts, adds quote, details)

* Sterling up 0.8 pct dollar as risk sentiment improves

* Short squeeze drives EUR/GBP higher

* BoE inflation rpt may add to QE debate, Cable seen firm

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Nov 11 Sterling gained against the dollar on Friday, as risk appetite improved on expectations that Italy will push through tough austerity measures with better U.S. data that showed consumer sentiment rising to its highest in five months also helping.

Stop-loss buying in sterling in thin markets helped it to cut losses against the euro. The euro had gained earlier in the day as investors bought back the common currency after a fall to eight-month lows this week.

Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.9 percent to $1.6071 , triggering stops above $1.6025 and $1.6010 with higher stock markets also helping.

Those gains gathered steam after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rising to its highest level in five months in early November as Americans felt better about the economic outlook, a survey released on Friday showed.

"Sterling is not being driven by domestic UK fundamentals," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "Under normal circumstances it would have sold off, given the prospect of more quantitative easing, but the problems in the euro zone should see it supported."

Against the euro, sterling was flat. It was last trading at 85.44 pence, having risen to as high as 85.87 earlier in the session as Italian bond yields pulled away from recent highs of well above 7 percent--considered unsustainable levels for the euro zone's third largest economy to borrow funds.

Italy's senate approved a new budget law on Friday and the vote is expected to pass over the weekend. This would pave the way for Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to step aside for a new unity government led by a technocrat and push through more reforms to head off a crisis.

The pair had fallen to a eight-month low of 84.86 on Thursday and is on course to post losses for the second straight week.

DOVISH INFLATION REPORT

Currency strategists said the latest positive headlines out of the euro zone was aiding risk sentiment with the euro and a certain extent, sterling rising against safe-haven currencies. Still, many were cautious about building large positions ahead of key events in the UK next week.

After the Bank of England kept interest rates and asset purchase plans unchanged on Thursday, focus for the UK currency will turn to next week's inflation report which is expected to make a case for increased quantitative easing.

"If it's a dovish inflation report, there's a risk that that's what the market moves to discount -- that either they extend the duration or the size of the QE programme," said Adam Cole global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"On that you would probably get a short-term knee-jerk reaction in sterling but I don't think it would be sustained very long."

Cole expected the pound to strengthen against the euro with 85.00 pence as a short-term target and 80.00 as a longer-term view.

Analysts argue with the U.S. facing its own fiscal problems and the euro zone debt crisis escalating, investments into UK gilts are likely to be favoured by portfolio managers seeking safety.

ING forecasts an additional rise in the BoE's latest QE to 200 billion pounds from the current 75 billion pounds, but it argues that sterling may still stay reasonably strong against other major currencies even if this were to happen.

"We see GBP/USD holding near the $1.57/1.60 area over coming months and rallying if the (U.S. Federal Reserve) pulls the trigger on QE3," the bank said in a note. (additional reporting by William James; Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Ron Askew)