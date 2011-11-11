(Recasts, adds quote, details)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, Nov 11 Sterling gained against the
dollar on Friday, as risk appetite improved on expectations that
Italy will push through tough austerity measures with better
U.S. data that showed consumer sentiment rising to its highest
in five months also helping.
Stop-loss buying in sterling in thin markets helped it to
cut losses against the euro. The euro had gained earlier in the
day as investors bought back the common currency after a fall to
eight-month lows this week.
Against the dollar, sterling rose 0.9 percent to $1.6071
, triggering stops above $1.6025 and $1.6010 with higher
stock markets also helping.
Those gains gathered steam after data showed U.S. consumer
sentiment rising to its highest level in five months in early
November as Americans felt better about the economic outlook, a
survey released on Friday showed.
"Sterling is not being driven by domestic UK fundamentals,"
said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS. "Under normal
circumstances it would have sold off, given the prospect of more
quantitative easing, but the problems in the euro zone should
see it supported."
Against the euro, sterling was flat. It was last
trading at 85.44 pence, having risen to as high as 85.87 earlier
in the session as Italian bond yields pulled away from recent
highs of well above 7 percent--considered unsustainable levels
for the euro zone's third largest economy to borrow funds.
Italy's senate approved a new budget law on Friday and the
vote is expected to pass over the weekend. This would pave the
way for Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to step aside for a new
unity government led by a technocrat and push through more
reforms to head off a crisis.
The pair had fallen to a eight-month low of 84.86 on
Thursday and is on course to post losses for the second straight
week.
DOVISH INFLATION REPORT
Currency strategists said the latest positive headlines out
of the euro zone was aiding risk sentiment with the euro and a
certain extent, sterling rising against safe-haven currencies.
Still, many were cautious about building large positions ahead
of key events in the UK next week.
After the Bank of England kept interest rates and asset
purchase plans unchanged on Thursday, focus for the UK currency
will turn to next week's inflation report which is expected to
make a case for increased quantitative easing.
"If it's a dovish inflation report, there's a risk that
that's what the market moves to discount -- that either they
extend the duration or the size of the QE programme," said Adam
Cole global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"On that you would probably get a short-term knee-jerk
reaction in sterling but I don't think it would be sustained
very long."
Cole expected the pound to strengthen against the euro with
85.00 pence as a short-term target and 80.00 as a longer-term
view.
Analysts argue with the U.S. facing its own fiscal problems
and the euro zone debt crisis escalating, investments into UK
gilts are likely to be favoured by portfolio managers seeking
safety.
ING forecasts an additional rise in the BoE's latest QE to
200 billion pounds from the current 75 billion pounds, but it
argues that sterling may still stay reasonably strong against
other major currencies even if this were to happen.
"We see GBP/USD holding near the $1.57/1.60 area over coming
months and rallying if the (U.S. Federal Reserve) pulls the
trigger on QE3," the bank said in a note.
